Muthoot Finance shares gain 5% after company declares ₹26 interim dividend

Shares of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance were ruling higher on the bourses on Monday, April 21. The company's shares climbed 4.70 per cent to ₹2,211 per share on the NSE, during the intra-day trade on Monday.

The northward movement in the Muthoot Finance share price came following the news that its board of directors has considered and approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹26 per equity share (260 per cent) for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The interim dividend, the company said, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

"Shareholders whose names appear as on close of business hours of April 25, 2025 (a) as beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and (b) as Members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend," said Muthoot Finance in a regulatory filing.

The company's board has also recommended, for approval of the shareholders, an increase in the borrowing powers of the Board of Directors under Section 180 (1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 for an amount up to ₹2 trillion.

Muthoot Finance dividend history

Muthoot Finance has a rich history of rewarding its shareholders with dividends. The company paid an interim dividend of ₹24 per share in 2024, ₹22 per share in 2023, ₹20 per share in 2022, and ₹20 per share in 2021, according to the NSE data.

Muthoot Finance dividend yield

At the current market price, Muthoot Finance's dividend yield stands at 1.09 per cent.

About Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance is a leading gold financing company in India, providing loans secured by gold jewelry. The company caters to individuals and businesses with short-term liquidity needs, offering personal and business loans. Muthoot Finance also has an insurance broking subsidiary, Muthoot Insurance Brokers, which distributes life and non-life insurance products. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹88,522.79 crore on the NSE, as of April 21.

The NBFC stock has yielded a return of 13 per cent in the last six months and 34 per cent in the last one year.

Muthoot Finance shares have a 52-week range of ₹2,435.40 – ₹1,509.70 on the NSE.

At around 1:04 PM on Monday, Muthoot Finance shares were quoted trading at ₹2,270 per share, up 4.22 per cent up from their previous close of ₹2,111.60 on the NSE.