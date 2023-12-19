Debt fund taxation change breathes life into equity savings scheme

Post the change in debt fund taxation in March, a lesser-known hybrid fund has emerged as one of the alternatives for fixed-income investors. Equity savings schemes, the smallest hybrid fund category in terms of assets, have raked in close to Rs 6,000 crore in the financial year (FY) 2024 so far, vis-à-vis an Rs 1,100 crore outflow in FY 2023. The inflows, along with strong performance, have led to a 50 per cent surge in its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 24,100 crore in the April-November period, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Equity savings funds aim to strike the right balance between returns, risk, and tax efficiency. They invest in a mix of equity, arbitrage, and debt, allowing them to offer returns that are higher than most fixed-income products while keeping volatility lower. As per regulations, these schemes have to maintain a minimum 65 per cent allocation in equity and arbitrage and 10 per cent in debt. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



"Equity savings funds are gaining traction among investors as they offer an opportunity to earn from the upside of equities while at the same time getting stability from fixed income allocation," said Abhishek Tiwari, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Also, since the equity and arbitrage portion accounts for over 65 per cent of the portfolio, these schemes qualify for equity taxation.

Equity funds enjoy favourable tax treatment — gains of up to Rs 1 lakh are tax-free if the investment has been held for more than one year. Profits above Rs 1 lakh are taxed at 10 per cent. If the investment duration is less than a year, the rate of taxation is 15 per cent. Whereas, in the case of debt funds, the gains are taxed at the investor's income tax slab rate.



Until FY 2023, debt funds enjoyed a concessional tax rate of 20 per cent along with indexation benefits for long-term investments (over three years).

"Post the change in debt fund taxation, investors in the higher tax brackets were on the lookout for debt fund alternatives which enjoy equity taxation. As a result, categories such as arbitrage and equity savings have gained popularity," said Arun Kumar, VP and Head of Research at FundsIndia.

Strong performance of equity savings schemes as a result of the sharp rally in the equity market could also have played a role, Kumar added.

In the last year, equity savings schemes have delivered anywhere between 18 per cent to 9 per cent. According to fund managers, the divergence in returns is largely due to variation in pure equity allocation. Fund managers have the flexibility to invest anywhere between zero and 65 per cent in pure equity. However, most schemes maintain the investment in the range of 20-40 per cent.



As per Mansi Sajeja, Co-Fund Manager of SBI Equity Savings Scheme, the fund has generated higher returns in the last year owing to a 38-40 per cent equity allocation.

"SBI Equity Savings Fund has therefore maintained an active equity at 38-40 per cent. Within the active equity component, the fund is market cap agnostic and has a core portfolio of bottom-up picks contributing significantly to the fund alpha," she said, adding that the arbitrage allocation has ranged from 26-28 per cent of AUM on average.

Though the scheme is being seen as an alternative to debt funds, they carry higher risks and are not suitable for short-term investments, say experts.