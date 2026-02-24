Debt fundraising of Reits and Invits at record high, shows data

“Today, the average cost of debt is around 14 per cent. And some of the new construction finance that we are raising today is sub-9 per cent. And that's the indication that in the in-principle term sheet that we have got from many of the lenders we are talking to is sub-9 per cent. So, some of these debts are historical in nature, and we will pay them down over the next few quarters… our endeavour is to bring down this cost of capital from the current 14 per cent to the 10 per cent kind of range over the next year or so. It might take a little longer than that, but it will progressively come down,” said Embassy Developments’ CFO Rajesh Kaimal during their earnings call earlier in February.