Max Healthcare shares rise 2% after Q2 results; JM Fin upgrades rating

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 1.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 0.3 per cent this year, compared to a 9.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Max Healthcare has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.09 trillion.

Max Healthcare Q2 results

Max Healthcare Institute reported a 74.34 per cent jump in net profit to ₹491.30 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with ₹281.81 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 25.07 per cent to ₹2,135.47 crore, up from ₹1,707.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda per bed rose to ₹73.4 lakh, up from ₹71.2 lakh in Q2 FY25 and ₹68.5 lakh in Q1 FY26. Bed occupancy stood at 77 per cent for the quarter, while Occupied Bed Days increased 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

JM Financial on Max Healthcare earnings