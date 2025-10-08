Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Diamond India consolidated net profit rises 1165.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Deep Diamond India consolidated net profit rises 1165.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 1016.67% to Rs 3.35 crore

Net profit of Deep Diamond India rose 1165.00% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1016.67% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.350.30 1017 OPM %96.4243.33 -PBDT3.390.25 1256 PBT3.380.25 1252 NP2.530.20 1165

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

