Here's why Deepak Builders and Engineers India share is buzzing today

Deepak Builders and Engineers India share price: Deepak Builders and Engineers India (Deepak Builders) share price was in demand on Thursday, June 26, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 6.50 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹151.40 per share.

Around 1:40 PM, Deepak Builders share price was off day’s high but continued to trade higher, up 3.52 per cent at ₹147.15 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.68 per cent higher at 83,318.37 levels.

Why were Deepak Builders shares buzzing today?

Deepak Builders share price rose after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth ₹142.60 crore, including GST. Without GST, the order value stood at ₹120.85 crore.

In an exchange filing, Deepak Builders said, “We wish to inform you that the company has received Letter of Acceptance from HSIIDC, for the work of Planning, Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction of Unity Mall including all other works contingent thereto on EPC mode basis at Sector-37, HSIIDC IE Karnal (Haryana), for construction cost of the project of ₹120.85 crore (excluding GST) and ₹142.60 crore (with GST).” Under the terms of the order, Deepak Builders will be responsible for the planning, design, engineering, procurement and construction of Unity Mall including all other works contingent thereto on EPC mode basis, from HSIIDC Industrial Estate, Karnal.

The company is expected to complete the project within 24 months (2 years) from the commencement date. This will be followed by a 36-month defect liability period and a 12-month operation and maintenance (O&M) phase. At the beginning of the month, the Board of Directors of the company recommended final dividend of ₹1 per share on the equity shares of the company (i.e. dividend at 10 per cent per equity share having face value of ₹10 each), for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Deepak Builders Q4 results Deepak Builders posted a revenue of ₹224.3 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), as against ₹188.93 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24).

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates However, the company’s profit dropped to ₹11.19 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹33.82 crore in Q4FY24. Deepak Builders IPO listing Deepak Builders share made a muted D-Street debut. On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹198.50, marking a 2.2 per cent discount to its IPO issue price of ₹203. Likewise, on the NSE, the shares opened at ₹200, down ₹3 or 1.4 per cent from the issue price. About Deepak Builders Deepak Builders and Engineers India is among prominent integrated engineering and construction firms, known for its expertise across a wide range of segments.