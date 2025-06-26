HDB Financial IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 69%, employees lead

HDB Financial Services IPO Day 2 subscription status: HDB Financial Services' initial public offering (IPO) continues to witness a tepid response from the investors on the second day of its subscription window, Thursday, June 26. The highly awaited ₹12,500 crore IPO by HDFC Bank’s non-banking financial arm is the largest issue of the calendar year 2025 and the biggest ever by an NBFC.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the issue has been subscribed only 69 per cent as of 1:15 PM on Thursday. It received bids for 9,02,77,760 shares compared to 13,04,42,855 shares on offer.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed about 9 per cent of the quota reserved for them, non-institutional investors' (NIIs) quota was subscribed 1.52 times and the retail investor portion was 51 per cent. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 2.46 times, and the one reserved for shareholders was subscribed 1.21 times.

HDB Financial Services IPO GMP On Thursday, the unlisted shares of HDB Financial were trading at 790 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹50 or 6.7 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Ahead of the opening, the company had raised ₹3,369 crore from anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹740 per share. Life Insurance Corporation, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, and Goldman Sachs Funds were among the anchor investors. HDB Financial Services IPO details HDB Financial Services IPO is a book-building issue of ₹12,500 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 33.8 million equity shares aggregating to ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 135.1 million equity shares aggregating to ₹10,000 crore. HDFC Bank is the promoter selling shareholder.

HDB Financial Services IPO price band, lot size The company has set the price band in the range of ₹700 to ₹740, with a lot size of 20 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,800 to bid for one lot and in multiples thereof. HDB Financial Services IPO listing date The three-day subscription window to bid for the HDB Financial IPO will close on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shares will be credited into the demat accounts of respective allottees on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Shares of HDB Financial are scheduled to make their debut on the bourses, NSE and BSE, on July 2, 2025.

HDB Financial Services IPO objective As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise net fresh issue proceeds to augment its Tier-I capital base and meet future capital requirements, including onward lending arising from business growth. HDB Financial Services IPO registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar for the HDB Financial IPO. BNP Paribas, JM Financial, BofA Securities India, Goldman Sachs (India), HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India, Morgan Stanley India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, and UBS Securities India are the book-running lead managers of the public issue.