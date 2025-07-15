Deepak Shenoy's Capitalmind to launch Flexi Cap Fund: Who should invest?

Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund: Deepak Shenoy-led Capitalmind Mutual Fund is set to launch the Capital Mind Flexicap Fund, an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across largecap, midcap, and smallcap stocks. The new fund offer (NFO) will open on Friday, July 18, 2025 and close on Monday, July 28, 2025.

The scheme will track the Nifty 500 TRI, which is also tracked by most of the other flexi-cap funds. “The composition of the aforesaid benchmark is such that it is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme,” as per the SID.

According to the scheme information document (SID), the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalisation, i.e. large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

As per the scheme risk-o-meter, the funds invested in the scheme will be at very high risk. The scheme will offer both direct and regular plans. However, each of the plans will offer only the Growth option. It will also have a common portfolio across both plans. Anoop Vijaykumar will be the designated fund manager for the scheme. He is the chief investment officer (CIO) and equity fund manager at Capitalmind. During the NFO, investors can invest a minimum of ₹5,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. Through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) , the minimum investment amount required is ₹1,000 and can be increased in multiples of ₹1 thereafter, with a minimum of six instalments required.