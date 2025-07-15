Spunweb Nonwoven IPO in demand; oversubscription surpasses 12x, GMP up 43%
In the grey market, the company's unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹138 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹42 per share or approximately 43.75 per centSI Reporter New Delhi
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO subscription details:
The initial public offering (IPO)
of polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabrics maker, Spunweb Nonwoven
, continues to receive overwhelming demand among the investors on the second day of subscription.
As of 10:54 AM on July 15, the public offering has received bids for 5,62,29,600 equity shares against 45,48,000 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 12.36 times, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The trading of Spunweb Nonwoven in the unofficial market also points to continued interest from investors. In the grey market, the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹138 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹42 per share or approximately 43.75 per cent above the upper end of the IPO price band, according to the sources tracking grey market activities.
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO issue size, price band
The ₹60.98 crore public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 63.5 lakh equity shares. The public issue is being offered in a price band of ₹90–₹96 per share, with a lot size of 2,400 shares. A retail investor can to bid for a minimum of 2 lots (2,400 shares) and in multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment of ₹2,30,400. CHECK SMARTWORKS COWORKING SPACES IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO objective
According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus, the funds raised through the IPO will be used for meeting working capital requirements, investing in its wholly owned subsidiary Spunweb India Pvt. Ltd. (SIPL), repayment of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO allotment date, listing date
The three-day subscription window will close on July 16, 2025. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17, 2025, with shares credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on July 18. Spunweb Nonwoven shares are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on July 21, 2025.
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO registrar, lead manager
About Spunweb Nonwoven
Incorporated in 2015, Spunweb Nonwoven manufactures and supplies non-woven fabrics for various applications. The company's products include nonwoven fabric, laminated, and UV-treated nonwoven fabric, used in industries such as hygiene, medical, packaging, and construction. Spunweb Nonwoven operates a state-of-the-art testing facility and exports its products to countries in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has a manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, and offers a range of products, including hydrophobic, hydrophilic, and UV-treated fabrics.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices