Spunweb Nonwoven IPO in demand; oversubscription surpasses 12x, GMP up 43%

The initial public offering (IPO) of polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabrics maker, Spunweb Nonwoven , continues to receive overwhelming demand among the investors on the second day of subscription. As of 10:54 AM on July 15, the public offering has received bids for 5,62,29,600 equity shares against 45,48,000 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 12.36 times, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The trading of Spunweb Nonwoven in the unofficial market also points to continued interest from investors. In the grey market, the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹138 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹42 per share or approximately 43.75 per cent above the upper end of the IPO price band, according to the sources tracking grey market activities.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO issue size, price band The ₹60.98 crore public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 63.5 lakh equity shares. The public issue is being offered in a price band of ₹90–₹96 per share, with a lot size of 2,400 shares. A retail investor can to bid for a minimum of 2 lots (2,400 shares) and in multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment of ₹2,30,400. Spunweb Nonwoven IPO objective According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus, the funds raised through the IPO will be used for meeting working capital requirements, investing in its wholly owned subsidiary Spunweb India Pvt. Ltd. (SIPL), repayment of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO allotment date, listing date The three-day subscription window will close on July 16, 2025. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17, 2025, with shares credited to successful applicants' demat accounts on July 18. Spunweb Nonwoven shares are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on July 21, 2025. Spunweb Nonwoven IPO registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime) is acting as the registrar to the issue, while Vivro Financial Services is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.