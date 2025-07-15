Tata Technologies shares rise 4% on posting Q1 results; buy or sell?

Tata Technologies shares rose 3.5 per cent on Tuesday, registering an intraday high at ₹742 per share after the company posted its Q1FY26 numbers.

At 10:06 AM, Tata Tech share price was trading higher by 2.13 per cent at ₹732 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 82,388.28. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹29,694.94 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,135 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹595.05 per share.

Tata Technologies Q1FY26 results

In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Tata Technologies' consolidated net profit stood at ₹170.3 crore as compared to ₹162 crore a year ago, up 5 per cent. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit fell 9.8 per cent.

Tata Technologies management commentary "As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about a sequential recovery in Q2 and a stronger second half of FY26. Our deal pipeline today is more robust than a year ago, and the early momentum we are seeing provides greater visibility and conviction in improved conversion through the year," said Warren Harris, CEO & MD, Tata Technologies. Irs revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1.244 29 crore as compared to ₹1,268.97 crore a year ago, down 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Tata Technologies Q1 results analysis: PL Capital | Sell | Target: ₹570 The Services revenue de-growth of 7.6 per cent constant currency CC Q-o-Q) was below PL Capital's estimates of 5.1 per cent CC Q-o-Q. Although the aerospace momentum continued through Q1, the weakness in the Heavy-Machinery segment led to a decline of 4.7 per cent Q-o-Q in the non-auto business.

The brokerage has kept its margin estimates broadly unchanged while baking in a revenue decline of 3 per cent and 1.2 per cent for the Service/Consol business in FY26E followed by 11.5 per cent growth in FY27E for both Service/Consol. Tata Technologies Q1 results analysis: JM Financial | Buy | Target cut to ₹780 from ₹790 The company reported better-than-feared revenue performance that declined 4.6 per cent CC Q-o-Q, as against JM Financial's estimate of -7.3 per cent. A weak quarter and a still uncertain macro notwithstanding, management was surprisingly upbeat on the near-term outlook., according to JM Financial.

Tata Technologies Q1 results analysis: InCred Equities | Reduce | Target: ₹671 Tata Technologies’ 1QFY26 services revenue weakness was led by both automotive and non-automotive businesses while the better overall revenue optically was led by technology solutions, said InCred Equities. Better 2Q and strong 2HFY26F optimism is driven by the improving in-quarter sentiment which drove an uptick in deal activity, order pipeline build-up (stronger Y-o-Y) and conversion, and new product development commitments by anchor customers JLR and Tata Motors. That said, the ask rate is steep and challenging amid the current macroeconomic uncertainty, according to the brokerage. "Better than expected growth in BMW JV further aids earnings resilience. As a result, our FY26-28E earnings per share (EPS) is down marginally by 1-3 per cent, driven largely by a 25-75 basis points (bps) cut in margin assumptions. Multiples will however track top-line growth, which is looking up," said the brokerage.