Jungle Camps India IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, and more

Jungle Camps India IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Jungle Camps India’s SME IPO, worth Rs 29.42 crore, is expected to be finalized today, Friday, December 13, 2024. The IPO, which was open from December 9 to December 12, saw an overwhelming response, being subscribed over 494 times.

Jungle Camps India was available with a price band of Rs 68 - Rs 72 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares.

Once the allotment of Jungle Camps India IPO shares gets finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE or the registrar, Skyline Financial Services. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

Check Jungle Camps India allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Jungle Camps India allotment status on Skyline Financial Services:

Jungle Camps India IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Jungle Camps India’s unlisted shares are trading at Rs 132 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 60 or 83.33 per cent from the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 72, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Jungle Camps India IPO listing prediction

Jungle Camps India shares are set to list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Should the current GMP trends sustain, the company’s shares may list around Rs 132 per share, thus yielding a return of Rs 60 apiece to the investors who will be allotted the company’s shares. However, it is worth noting that GMP is based on unofficial activity and may not reflect actual listing performance.

About Jungle Camps India

Founded in 2002, Jungle Camps India focuses on hospitality services, particularly wildlife tourism. The company operates four boutique resorts near national parks and wildlife reserves in central India, as well as a highway retreat and a restaurant. Its properties feature 87 rooms with amenities like dining facilities, swimming pools, and spas, catering to unique travel experiences.