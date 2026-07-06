Defence shares Zen, Paras, Dynamatic, Unimech rally up to 6%; here's why

Defence shares price movement

Shares of defence companies were in demand with the BSE India Defence and Nifty India Defence indices gaining over 1 per cent each on the bourses after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) worth ₹52,000 crore.

At 10:06 AM, the BSE India Defence and Nifty India Defence indices were up 1.3 per cent each, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50.

Zen Technologies, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, Ideaforge Technology and Dynamatic Technologies rallied between 4 per cent and 6 per cent.

Data Patterns (India), Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI), Bharat Electronics (BEL) , Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Solar Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), MTAR Technologies and DCX Systems were up in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. What’s driving defence stocks? The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved capital acquisition proposals worth about ₹52,000 crore to strengthen the combat capabilities of the armed forces. According to the Defence Ministry, the approved proposals span the Army, Navy and Air Force, focusing on air defence systems, anti-drone capabilities, surveillance platforms and next-generation military technologies.

For the Indian Army, the council cleared the procurement of the Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Electronic Warfare System, 'Akash Tarang', Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) systems, Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) weapon systems, Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems (V-SHORADS), Active Protection Systems for tanks and jet-based kamikaze drone systems, the ministry said. For the Indian Navy, the DAC approved the procurement of Multi-Influence Ground Mines (MIGM), Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems (NSUAS), and the establishment of a Land-Based Testing Facility for electric propulsion systems. The ministry said the mine systems would help restrict adversary movement, while the unmanned aerial systems would improve maritime situational awareness through advanced sensor capabilities.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises over 500 pts, Nifty near 24,400; Radico, Welspun top SMID gainers For the Indian Air Force, the council approved the acquisition of Fixed-Wing-Based High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (FW-HAPS), along with other proposals. Brokerages view on defence sector after Govt clears ₹52K cr military purchase proposals The approvals, such as Kamikaze loitering munitions, unmanned systems, anti-protection systems, anti-drone Electronic Warfare system, and HAPS represent a fundamental pivot towards technology-intensive systems from conventional, large-scale hardware platforms, ICICI Securities said in a note. BDL is the primary production partner for missile systems MP-ATGM and MR-SAM, along with Bharat Electronics (BEL) being the supplier of key electronic items. For the anti-drone EW system, BEL is likely to be the prime contractor or system integrator while Zen Technologies is expected to be the supplier of signal processing and jamming/spoofing components. Apollo Microsystems is the development cum production partner for MIGM, the brokerage highlighted.