Delhivery shares advance 5% as co expands its Chandigarh Gateway Hub

Delhivery share price rose 5 per cent after the company announced the expansion of its Chandigarh Gateway Hub

Delhivery
Delhivery (Photo: Bloomberg)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Delhivery shares gained 4.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹377 per share on BSE. At 12:47 PM, Delhivery share price was trading 4.36 per cent higher at ₹376.2 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.82 per cent at 82,566.52. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹28,075.18 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹447.75 per share and 52-week low was at ₹236.8 per share.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why were Delhivery shares in demand?

The northward movement in stock came after the company announced the expansion of its Chandigarh Gateway Hub. With the new infrastructure, Delhivery is expected to offer 30 per cent more storage capacity to meet the requirements of the region’s needs. The expanded facility is spread across 2.35 lakh sq.ft. 
It includes a Hub Conveyor Solution with a 4,000 throughput per hour capacity that helps sort both incoming and outgoing shipments. The hub also includes a Cross Belt Sorter (CBS) with a 12Q,000 throughput per hour capacity for rapid and precise shipment processing. Together, these technologies reduce turnaround time and increase the overall efficiency of the supply chain and can be valuable during peak demand periods like the upcoming festive season.
 
The facility features 350KW rooftop solar panels that can reduce energy consumption and aims to reduce reliance on conventional energy sources and lower the facility's carbon footprint. A 1,000L wastewater storage and reuse system has also been installed that allows for the conservation of water by utilising it for cleaning purposes within the hub, reducing reliance on fresh water sources. The transparent fiber roofing has been installed to allow natural light, cutting down the need for artificial lighting during the day and further reducing energy needs.
 
The expanded Chandigarh hub is part of Delhivery’s broader northern India network covering Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and Himachal Pradesh, which includes a network of over 20 sorting centers and more than 360 delivery stations.  

About Delhivery

Delhivery is a fully-integrated logistics services provider. With its nationwide network covering over 18,800 pin codes, the company provides a range of logistics services, such as express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services. Since its inception, Delhivery has successfully fulfilled over 3.6 billion shipments and today works with over 44,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises and brands. 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

