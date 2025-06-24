Delhivery shares advance 5% as co expands its Chandigarh Gateway Hub

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹28,075.18 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹447.75 per share and 52-week low was at ₹236.8 per share.

The northward movement in stock came after the company announced the expansion of its Chandigarh Gateway Hub. With the new infrastructure, Delhivery is expected to offer 30 per cent more storage capacity to meet the requirements of the region’s needs. The expanded facility is spread across 2.35 lakh sq.ft.

It includes a Hub Conveyor Solution with a 4,000 throughput per hour capacity that helps sort both incoming and outgoing shipments. The hub also includes a Cross Belt Sorter (CBS) with a 12Q,000 throughput per hour capacity for rapid and precise shipment processing. Together, these technologies reduce turnaround time and increase the overall efficiency of the supply chain and can be valuable during peak demand periods like the upcoming festive season.

The facility features 350KW rooftop solar panels that can reduce energy consumption and aims to reduce reliance on conventional energy sources and lower the facility's carbon footprint. A 1,000L wastewater storage and reuse system has also been installed that allows for the conservation of water by utilising it for cleaning purposes within the hub, reducing reliance on fresh water sources. The transparent fiber roofing has been installed to allow natural light, cutting down the need for artificial lighting during the day and further reducing energy needs.