Monday, June 23, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Delhivery gains 1% despite Jefferies downgrade; what should investors know

Delhivery gains 1% despite Jefferies downgrade; what should investors know

What does Meesho's insoucing of logistics mean for Delhivery and the whole logistics industry; Jefferies explain

Delhivery

Delhivery(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhivery shares gained 1 per cent in trade on Monday, June 23, 2025, logging day's high at ₹362.45 per share. The stock closed at ₹360.8 per share, up 0.82 per cent despite global brokerage Jefferies downgrading the stock.  Delhivery's scrip has rallied over 41 per cent against Nifty's rise of 8 per cent following its deal with Ecom Express, highlighting optimism about the growing consolidation in the logistics industry. However, global brokerage Jefferies is cautious as it sees that the e-commerce giant Meesho's decision to insource logistics could pose significant challenges for Delhivery's third-party logistics (3PL) business, which accounts for 60 per cent of its sales.
 
 
Jefferies has lowered its price target for Delhivery to ₹315 per share from ₹500. In the bull case, where Meesho opts to outsource logistics again or the e-commerce industry grows faster than expected, Delhivery’s price target could rise to ₹405 per share. 

Meesho's insourcing impact on Delhivery:

Jefferies estimates that Meesho will insource 40 per cent logistics by FY25E, and 90 per cent by FY27E. This could negatively impact Delhivery’s 3PL business, which makes up 60 per cent of its sales.
 
Meesho, a top-3 marketplace player launched its logistics vertical, Valmo, to insource logistics. Meesho accounts for 45 per cent to 50 per cent of 3PL volumes. 
 
Further, Meesho’s insourcing strategy could impact Delhivery’s 3PL volumes, leading to a decline in growth for the industry, as more e-commerce players seek to control their own logistics costs. 

Also Read

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

Top 10 midcap, smallcap stock ideas from Bernstein that are screaming buy

Delhivery

Delhivery launches intracity delivery service to take on Uber, Rapido

Delhivery

Delhivery share rises 2% on CCI nod to acquire Ecom Express for ₹1,407 cr

Delhivery

CCI clears Delhivery's ₹1,400 crore acquisition of Ecom Express stake

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, CPP Investments

CPP Investments' India portfolio hits $21.68 bn in net assets in 2025

 
With logistics accounting for 29-78 per cent of e-commerce players’ sales, the pressure on 3PL providers like Delhivery is expected to rise, as more companies follow suit and take their logistics in-house.
 
Further, overall, e-commerce industry growth is expected to slow down to a 10 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY25 to FY30, down from the 30 per cent CAGR seen from FY20-25.

Marketplace share in third-party logistics to halve

Marketplace share in 3PL is likely to halve to 34 per cent by FY28E as more e-commerce marketplaces like Meesho insource their logistics operations, they will reduce their reliance on third-party logistics (3PL) providers like Delhivery.
 
Jefferies estimate captive arm volumes to be similar/exceed Delhivery’s total addressable market (TAM) by FY28E, giving them a scale advantage and further pressuring 3PL incumbents.

Delhivery – not out of the woods yet 

As the broader logistics industry undergoes consolidation, it could help restore pricing discipline. Previously, aggressive competition and cost-sharing with marketplaces like Meesho had led to weak parcel realizations, particularly for Delhivery. However, with the expected consolidation, Delhivery and Ecom Express are likely to hold 57 per cent of the market share by FY27, improving pricing power and profitability. 

Outlook on Delhivery 

Despite the recent rally, Delhivery’s revenue share from its key customer, Meesho, has remained flat year-on-year (Y-o-Y), suggesting the full impact of Meesho’s insourcing has yet to materialize. 
 
Delhivery’s FY25-28 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growth projections are optimistic, with Jefferies expecting a 57 per cent CAGR in earnings, driven by a 12 per cent CAGR in the 3PL business and 19 per cent growth in PTL (Parcel Transportation and Logistics).  The company is also set to see a 14 per cent CAGR in its Supply Chain segment. 
 

More From This Section

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock market close highlights: Sensex sheds 511 pts, Nifty at 24,972; SMIDs outperform; IT, Auto dip

Zudio store

Trent rallies 9% in 2 days to five-month high; brokerages see more upside

IPO, Initial public offerings

AJC Jewel Manufacturers IPO sees muted start; subscription at 10%, GMP 9%

Safe Enterprises IPO gmp

Safe Enterprises IPO Day 2 update; check subscription data, GMP, key dates

Ayurveda

Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock zooms 20% on huge volumes. Do you own?

Topics : Delhivery Meesho logistics Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon