₹712 cr-solar power project win sends Ceigall India shares 5% higher today

Ceigall India share price: Ceigall India shares were in demand on Monday, October 6, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 5 per cent to an intraday high of ₹273.70 per share.

At 10:00 AM, Ceigall India shares were trading 2.53 per cent higher at ₹267.25 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 81,399.04 levels.

Why did Ceigall India share price rise in trade today?

Ceigall India shares rose in trading today after the company received a Letter of Award worth ₹712 crore dated October 2, 2025 from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.

The award appoints Ceigall as a Solar Power Developer (SPD) for solar photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 190 MW (AC) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0. The projects will involve setting up grid-connected solar power plants across four districts in Maharashtra. In an exchange filing, Ceigall India said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received Letter of Award dated October 2, 2025 from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. for Solar Power Developer (SPD) for solar photovoltaic power generating stations of an aggregate capacity of 190 MW (AC) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 Scheme, for setting up grid-connected solar power projects at 4 Districts in the state of Maharashtra.”

ALSO READ | Avenue Supermarts shares drop 3% as analysts expect muted Q2 earnings The contract is expected to be executed over 18 months, with an operational period of 25 years. The cost of the project is ₹712.16 crore (including GST). Ceigall India Q1 results Ceigall India Limited revenue from operations increased 4.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹838.2 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹803.8 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda stood at ₹109.1 crore, slightly lower than Q1FY25’s ₹125.5 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin contraction to 13.02 per cent from 15.61 per cent in the same period last year. Profit After Tax (PAT) declined to ₹51.3 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹77.9 crore in Q1FY25, reflecting pressure on profitability despite higher revenues.