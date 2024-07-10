Delta Corp down over 5% on weak June quarter results; profit slips 68%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delta Corp share price: The company's net profit slipped 68 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 21.7 crore

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 10:58 AM IST
Delta Corp Q1FY25 impact: Shares of gaming and hospitality company Delta Crop fell as much as 5.81 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 134.55 per share. 

The fall in the stock price came after the company announced a weak set of June quarter results (Q1FY25).

The company’s net profit slipped 68 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 21.7 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), as against Rs 67.9 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal (Q1FY24.

The revenue from operations fell over 30 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 180.7 crore in the June quarter of FY25, as against Rs 259.3 crore in the June quarter of FY24. 

The earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EbitdA), also known as operating profit, fell a whopping 68.2 per cent to Rs 30.5 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 95.8 crore in Q1FY24. 

Consequently, Ebitda margin contracted 2000 basis points to 16.9 per cent in Q1FY25, from 36.9 per cent in Q1FY24.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality and real estate.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 3,609.55 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 247.95 per share while its 52-week low is 104.30 per share. 

At 10:42 AM, shares of Delta Corp were trading 5.46 per cent higher at Rs 135.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 1.08 per cent at 79,484.55 levels. 
First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

