Demat account openings slow in August; total count rises to 205 million

The pace of new dematerialised (demat) account additions slowed in August, with the two depositories — National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited — opening 2.6 million accounts during the month. This was below the 12 month average of 3 million.

At the end of August, total demat tally stood at 205 million, up 30 million, or 17 per cent, from a year ago. The unique investor base, however, is estimated at around 130 million, as an individual can hold multiple demat accounts with different brokerages.

Market participants said account openings have moderated in recent months as equity returns plateau. While secondary market weakness weighed on new additions, robust primary market activity provided support. In August, 12 IPOs collectively raised ₹10,454 crore, taking the year-to-date fundraising via IPOs to ₹71,954 crore.