GST 2.0: ITC, VST Industries shares fall as Govt eyes extra tobacco tax

GST hike on sin goods: Hopes of a lower effective tax rate on tobacco products, including cigarettes and bidi, went up in smoke on Friday after the central government clarified that it may impose an additional cess over and above the 40-per cent goods and services tax (GST) rate proposed for sin goods under the new regime.

Following the development, investors pressed the ‘sell’ button for related stocks, sending the shares of related companies down by up to 5 per cent. Individually, Elitecon International shares dropped 5 per cent, ITC Ltd 2.4 per cent, and VST Industries 1.9 per cent in the intraday trade. On the contrary, Godfrey Phillips share price moved higher by 5.1 per cent intraday.

By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was flat at 2:30 PM. Analysts suggest investors stay cautious on the "expensive" tobacco stocks in the near-term till clarity emerges on the final tax rate. GST on tobacco: Expectations vs reality At present, taxes on cigarettes are a structural combination of variable payout and fixed charges per stick. Like all sin or demerit goods, cigarettes are taxed at 28 per cent base GST, with fixed and variable cess across the length of the sticks. This takes the effective tax rate to 50-53 per cent per cigarette. In this backdrop, markets expected the net tax incidence to fall to 40 per cent on tobacco products after the Finance Ministry said that the current tax structure of GST + cess will continue until compensation loans to states are cleared.

"After that, these goods will migrate to the 40-per cent slab," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said. Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal has, however, told Business Standard that the government will impose an additional levy on sin goods over and above the 40 per cent tax. This, analysts said, could take the effective rate closer to the earlier 53 per cent, creating margin risk and regulatory overhang for related stocks. "Tobacco remains in the high-tax 'sin' bucket, with CBIC flagging the possibility of an additional levy, creating margin/revenue risk, and regulatory overhang. The bidi concession (GST cut to 18 per cent and tendu leaves to 5 per cent) protects rural livelihoods but could shift lower-end smokers toward bidis, creating mix risk for cigarette makers," cautioned Sandeep Abhange, research analyst for consumer-related and midcaps stocks at LKP Securities.

Besides, he added, there could be some execution risk in converting incremental volume into sustainable Ebit as more sales don’t automatically translate to margin if trade spends rise. Echoing similar views, G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, said high tax could have an adverse impact on tobacco companies' margins even if they decide to fully pass on the price hike to customers. Meanwhile, in the April to June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), ITC's cigarette segment Ebit margin slipped 270 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 80 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 71.1 per cent.

Godfrey Phillips India's cigarette business, too, reported an Ebitda margin of 18.62 per cent, a slight contraction from 19.86 per cent Y-o-Y. VST Industries, on the other hand, saw Ebitda margin improvement of 610bps Y-o-Y and 310bps Q-o-Q to 26 per cent. “"TC derives 40-45 per cent of its FMCG revenue from the cigarette business. Thus, a steep rise in tax is a key headwind. Steep taxation also risks driving illicit trade, which is elastic to tax policy, leading to slower volume growth and market share loss for regulated players. This combination poses profitability challenges despite resilient underlying demand," said Aurav Chaube, research analyst at SAMCO Securities.