Markets log biggest gain in two months; gains underpinned by GST reforms

The benchmark indices ended little changed on Friday but posted their best weekly gain in over two months, buoyed by optimism that cuts to the goods and services tax (GST) on everyday goods will spur economic growth.

The benchmark Nifty rose 7 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 24,741, climbing 1.3 per cent for the week. The Sensex fell 7 points to end at 80,711, finishing 1.13 per cent higher for the week. This was the best week for both indices since 29 June and only the third weekly gain since then.

This week’s gain comes after the GST council—which comprises federal and state finance ministers—lowered rates and cut taxes on everyday items such as food products, automobiles, consumer durables, and individual insurance purchases.

“While external headwinds from global trade uncertainties and tariff hikes remain a key risk, the combination of a simplified GST framework and positive domestic macros would underpin market momentum in the near term,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Auto stocks were the best gainers, with the sector gauge gaining over 5 per cent during the week. The gains came after tax rates on smaller cars, motorcycles, buses, and trucks were lowered to 18 per cent from 28 per cent. The broader market Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices gained about 2.5 per cent each.

"The GST rate cut, along with supportive factors such as a good monsoon and benign inflation, sets the stage for stronger demand momentum as we enter the festive season. While the market awaits clarity on the trade front, these reforms mark a strong step towards reviving investor sentiment,” said Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. Among the best Nifty performers for the week was Mahindra & Mahindra, which rose over 11 per cent, its best week in 15 months. All sectoral indices logged gains during the week, with the exception of the Nifty IT index, which fell 1.6 per cent.