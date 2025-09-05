Street divided on Indus Towers prospects amid Vodafone Idea uncertainty

On 2 September, the Indus Towers board approved a foray into Africa, beginning with Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia. Indus will also explore opportunities in other African markets. Airtel Africa has 37,579 towers, of which 2,157 are owned by Airtel, and the three countries account for fewer than 500 of Airtel Africa’s towers. The Bharti Group owns a little over 50 per cent of Indus Towers.

The Africa plan is not significant in the short term. Africa has faced currency depreciation and tower companies there trade at valuation discounts to global peers. Further details of Indus’ African strategy, such as capital allocation and timelines, are awaited.

Indus is the largest listed telecom tower company in India. Tower businesses typically generate annuity-like stable cash flows. But consolidation following the entry of Jio in 2016 hurt tower companies as the number of telecom service providers declined. Vodafone Idea (VIL), Indus’ second-largest tenant, has been under severe financial pressure and unable to pay dues in full. However, VIL raised $2.4 billion in equity in FY25, enabling partial repayment. It is critical for VIL to raise debt to support Indus’ revenue growth. Tower companies operate with high leverage. Indus’ net debt, including lease liabilities, is ₹16,700 crore, while net cash held is ₹2,460 crore. Its recent ₹2,000 crore purchase of 12,272 towers from Bharti Airtel was funded via internal cash. Dividend payouts have been deferred to conserve liquidity, with the board committed to reinstatement by end-FY26.

Bharti Airtel and VIL are anchor tenants for Indus’ 226,000-tower portfolio, along with some business from RJio. Indus has benefited from Bharti Airtel’s 5G rollout, as Airtel’s base transceiver stations (BTS) have grown 85 per cent in three years. If VIL raises debt and secures relief in its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, Indus’ growth would accelerate as VIL expands its 5G and 4G networks. A potential merger with Nxtra datacentres could also add momentum. In Q1FY26, rental revenue and EBITDA came in slightly below consensus, while capex was higher. Investors were disappointed by the suspension of dividends, even as tower additions are expected to moderate in FY26. The VIL receivables issue appears to have been addressed.

Indus posted 10.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in rental revenue in Q1FY26. Organic tower additions slowed from 4,300 in Q4FY25 to 2,500 in Q1FY26, as Airtel’s rural expansion is largely complete. Management expects FY26 additions to remain robust, with Q1 softness attributed to seasonal factors. Co-location additions were strong due to VIL’s network investments. EBITDA (adjusted for provision reversal) was below consensus due to unseasonal weather, which pushed up energy costs as diesel consumption rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Adjusted EBITDA grew 13.6 per cent, and free cash flow of ₹1,570 crore was supported by receivables collection.

Indus continues to collect dues from VIL. Capex rose Y-o-Y to ₹1,950 crore in Q1FY26, with maintenance capex likely to remain elevated for the next three to four years due to ageing infrastructure and battery replacements. This is partly offset by a lower cost of capital. While Bharti Airtel is the largest tenant and promoter, Indus’ prospects hinge on VIL’s turnaround. If VIL raises enough debt to roll out 5G, revenue growth will accelerate. Moderation in capex is also positive. But if VIL fails to raise funds and continues losing subscribers, Indus could struggle. Management remains confident of growth. Maintenance capex is expected to normalise over time. Green initiatives are progressing, with over 32,000 solar sites live and more than 2,200 added in Q1. Analysts, however, remain divided on the stock, with target prices and valuations being trimmed.