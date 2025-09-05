Home / Markets / News / Street divided on Indus Towers prospects amid Vodafone Idea uncertainty

Street divided on Indus Towers prospects amid Vodafone Idea uncertainty

Indus Towers eyes Africa entry but analysts remain split on growth outlook as Vodafone Idea's turnaround and high capex weigh on sentiment

Indus Towers (Photo: Telecompaper)
premium
Indus posted 10.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in rental revenue in Q1FY26. (Photo: Telecompaper)
Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On 2 September, the Indus Towers board approved a foray into Africa, beginning with Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia. Indus will also explore opportunities in other African markets. Airtel Africa has 37,579 towers, of which 2,157 are owned by Airtel, and the three countries account for fewer than 500 of Airtel Africa’s towers. The Bharti Group owns a little over 50 per cent of Indus Towers.
 
The Africa plan is not significant in the short term. Africa has faced currency depreciation and tower companies there trade at valuation discounts to global peers. Further details of Indus’ African strategy, such as capital allocation and timelines, are awaited.
 
Indus is the largest listed telecom tower company in India. Tower businesses typically generate annuity-like stable cash flows. But consolidation following the entry of Jio in 2016 hurt tower companies as the number of telecom service providers declined.
 
Vodafone Idea (VIL), Indus’ second-largest tenant, has been under severe financial pressure and unable to pay dues in full. However, VIL raised $2.4 billion in equity in FY25, enabling partial repayment. It is critical for VIL to raise debt to support Indus’ revenue growth.
 
Tower companies operate with high leverage. Indus’ net debt, including lease liabilities, is ₹16,700 crore, while net cash held is ₹2,460 crore. Its recent ₹2,000 crore purchase of 12,272 towers from Bharti Airtel was funded via internal cash. Dividend payouts have been deferred to conserve liquidity, with the board committed to reinstatement by end-FY26.
 
Bharti Airtel and VIL are anchor tenants for Indus’ 226,000-tower portfolio, along with some business from RJio. Indus has benefited from Bharti Airtel’s 5G rollout, as Airtel’s base transceiver stations (BTS) have grown 85 per cent in three years. If VIL raises debt and secures relief in its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, Indus’ growth would accelerate as VIL expands its 5G and 4G networks. A potential merger with Nxtra datacentres could also add momentum.
 
In Q1FY26, rental revenue and EBITDA came in slightly below consensus, while capex was higher. Investors were disappointed by the suspension of dividends, even as tower additions are expected to moderate in FY26. The VIL receivables issue appears to have been addressed.
 
Indus posted 10.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in rental revenue in Q1FY26. Organic tower additions slowed from 4,300 in Q4FY25 to 2,500 in Q1FY26, as Airtel’s rural expansion is largely complete. Management expects FY26 additions to remain robust, with Q1 softness attributed to seasonal factors. Co-location additions were strong due to VIL’s network investments.
 
EBITDA (adjusted for provision reversal) was below consensus due to unseasonal weather, which pushed up energy costs as diesel consumption rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Adjusted EBITDA grew 13.6 per cent, and free cash flow of ₹1,570 crore was supported by receivables collection.
 
Indus continues to collect dues from VIL. Capex rose Y-o-Y to ₹1,950 crore in Q1FY26, with maintenance capex likely to remain elevated for the next three to four years due to ageing infrastructure and battery replacements. This is partly offset by a lower cost of capital.
 
While Bharti Airtel is the largest tenant and promoter, Indus’ prospects hinge on VIL’s turnaround. If VIL raises enough debt to roll out 5G, revenue growth will accelerate. Moderation in capex is also positive. But if VIL fails to raise funds and continues losing subscribers, Indus could struggle.
 
Management remains confident of growth. Maintenance capex is expected to normalise over time. Green initiatives are progressing, with over 32,000 solar sites live and more than 2,200 added in Q1. Analysts, however, remain divided on the stock, with target prices and valuations being trimmed.
 
According to Bloomberg, of 14 analysts polled since early August, 7 are bullish, 5 are bearish, and 2 are neutral. Their average one-year target price is ₹406.21. The stock rose 4.1 per cent on Friday to close at ₹337.30 on the BSE.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FPIs net sellers in financials, IT; autos and services attract inflows

Sebi cautions investors against fraudsters impersonating the regulator

Markets log biggest gain in two months; gains underpinned by GST reforms

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat; Auto, Metal shares shine; IT, FMCG lag

Rupee closes at fresh low ahead of US jobs data; ends lower at 88.25/$

Topics :telecom sectorVodafone Indus TowersVodafone IdeaBharti AirtelThe CompassMarkets

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story