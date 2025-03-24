Desco Infratech IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

The company has reserved 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent share for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Ahead of its IPO, Desco Infratech raised ₹8.65 crore from anchor investors. The company allocated 5.77 lakh equity shares to anchor investors, at ₹150 each, the upper end of the price band.

Desco Infratech price band, lot size

The Gujarat-based company intends to raise ₹30.75 crore at the upper price band through this issue. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹147-150 per share for the book-built issue.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares for a minimum investment of ₹1,47,000, and high-net-worth investors can bid for 2,000 shares for ₹3,00,000.

Desco Infratech IPO key dates

The public issue is expected to remain available for subscription till Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Refunds for unsuccessful bidders will be initiated on March 28, 2025.

Desco Infratech expected to make its debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. as per RHP.

Desco Infratech IPO GMP

Ahead of opening, the unlisted shares of Desco Infratech were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹20, up 13.33 per cent from the upper price band of ₹150, as per the sources tracking grey markets.

Desco Infratech IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company will utilise the net proceeds from the issue for setting up of a corporate office in Surat (Gujarat), purchase of machinery, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Desco Infratech IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

About Desco Infratech

Incorporated in January 2011, Desco Infratech provides infrastructure and maintenance services to city gas distribution divisions in India. It is engaged in activities such as pipeline laying, installation, testing, erection and commissioning for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) utilised by both domestic and commercial users. It also offers services in power distribution projects relating to connectivity, commissioning, and erection of Low Tension (LT) and High Tension (HT) cables. The company is also involved in water distribution, renewable energy and solar energy sectors.

Desco Infratech financial overview

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2024, Desco Infratech reported total revenue of ₹22.74 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3.38 crore. In FY24, the company posted a total revenue of ₹29.49 crore, marginally up from ₹29.28 crore in the fiscal year 2023. The company’s PAT stood at ₹3.45 crore in FY24, up 181 per cent from ₹1.22 crore in fiscal 2023.