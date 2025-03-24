Stocks to Watch, March 24: IndusInd, ONGC, L&T, RIL, Power Grid, NCC, Ola

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, March 24, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are set to open higher, driven by global risk-on sentiment following reports that US President Donald Trump's tariff measures may be more targeted than initially feared. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty also indicated a higher start for domestic stocks.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 27 points or 0.12 per cent at 23,505 as of 07:15 AM.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region began the week on a positive along with Wall Street's future contracts as Trump's reciprocal tariffs on expected April 2 are set to be more focused than what was previously suggested. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.14 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was higher 0.4 per cent.

Following an early selloff, US stocks rallied as several tech giants spurred a late-day rebound on Friday. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced by 0.08 per cent and 0.52 per cent, respectively, as of Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session.

ONGC share price: The company plans to import ethane starting in mid-2028 to compensate for the altered composition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) sourced from Qatar, according to a tender floated by the state-owned firm.

IndusInd Bank share price: The lender appointed Grant Thornton to conduct a forensic review into accounting lapses detected this month and to check if there is any evidence of fraud or internal misstatements, according to reports.

Larsen & Toubro share price: The Engineering conglomerate said its board has approved fundraising plans of up to ₹12,000 crore, through different debt-based instruments. The firm also announced the appointment of Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and president, energy as the deputy managing director and president of the company with effect from April 2, until February 2028.

IPO lockin exits: Shares of companies like Transrail Lighting, DAM Capital Advisors, Mamata Machinery, Sanathan Textiles, Concord Enviro Systems and Identical Brains Studios could see a selloff with their lock in period for anchor investors ending on Monday.

Power Grid Corp share price: The company announced the acquisition of Chitradurga Bellary REZ Transmission after being selected as the successful bidder under the tariff-based competitive bidding. It was also a successful bidder of a special purpose vehicile: Fatehgarh II and Barmer I PS Transmission Limited.

Reliance Industries, Welspun Corp share price: Mukesh Ambaini-led conglomerate completed the acquisition of 74% equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Limited (NSPL) for ₹382.73 crore from Welspun Corp Limited. NSPL will become a step-down subsidiary of the company.

NCC share price: The company received an order worth ₹1,480.34 crore for the Redevelopment of Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital at Darbhanga from Bihar Medical Services & Infrastructure Corporation Limited.

Raymond share price: The company will invest ₹65 crore in the form of redeemable preference shares in Ten X Realty East Limited (TXREL), a step down wholly owned subsidiary. This investment is being approved to provide funding for real estate project undertaken by TXREL.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price: The pharma major completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection for its API-III Facility located at Karakhadi. The inspection was successfully completed without any Form 483 observation.

Godrej Properties share price: The real-estate company acquired 10 acres of land in Bengaluru which is estimated to have a developable potential of 1.5 million square feet of saleable area and a revenue potential of ₹2,500 crore. The land is located in a strategic and high-potential area along the NH-44 in Yelahanka.

Ola Electric Mobility share price: The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer commenced deliveries for its S1 Gen 3 scooter portfolio across India. This includes the flagship S1 Pro+ along with S1 Pro and S1 X, through its stores and direct to home delivery services.

DAM Capital Advisors share price: The company received administrative warning and deficiency letter from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to be vigilant in future for certain operational related matters of their broking operations.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price: Apollo Healthco, a subsidiary, completed the acquisition of an 11.2% stake in Keimed from its promoter, Shobana Kamineni, for Rs 625.43 crore in two tranches.