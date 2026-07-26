Developers rethink IPO plans as housing mkt cools, sentiment becomes muted

“While some real estate companies may be holding back their IPO plans, this should be viewed as a tactical pause rather than a sign of any structural weakness in the sector or the broader market. An IPO is a once-in-a-lifetime exercise that requires significant management time and bandwidth, and companies may choose to wait until they have strengthened certain aspects of the business or have a stronger performance track record to present to investors,” said Bhavesh A Shah, managing director and head of investment banking at Equirus.
More broadly, India’s primary market has also slowed sharply. During the first quarter of FY27, ended June, only nine IPOs raised a combined ₹3,794 crore, according to Prime Database. By comparison, FY26 recorded 112 IPOs that together raised ₹1.78 trillion. Shah, however, said the broader equity capital markets remained constructive, with the potential to raise as much as $20 billion by December 2026.