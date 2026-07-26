Developers rethink IPO plans as housing mkt cools, sentiment becomes muted

“Yes, 2026 has been a calmer year than 2025, especially when it comes to IPOs. Last year was noticeably more upbeat. The market was in a better mood, and there was a good appetite for taking more risks. The mood has changed this year. Companies and bankers are being more careful, and it seems like many are waiting for the dust to settle before going ahead with new listings,” said Shobhit Agarwal, chief executive officer (CEO) of Anarock Capital.