Parliamentary panel moots Securities Markets Code Bill preamble reset

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has backed key revisions to the Securities Markets Code (SMC) Bill, including a clearer preamble defining regulatory objectives, tighter limits on criminal provisions by scrapping a contentious clause, and greater clarity on the issuance of investigation notices, while retaining the provision mandating the transfer of a portion of the regulator’s surplus funds to the Consolidated Fund of India.

One of the key changes in the Bill is the revision of the preamble to include the objectives of protecting investor interests, promoting the development of the securities market, and ensuring effective regulation — going beyond the consolidation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Act, 1992, the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, and the Depositories Act, 1996. “The committee has recommended that the long title, the opening provision of the code, should expressly articulate its statutory objective. Equally significant is its recommendation that the concluding sentence of the Bill, the memorandum regarding delegated legislation, should prohibit the delegation of essential legislative functions,” said M S Sahoo, former chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and a former whole-time member of Sebi.