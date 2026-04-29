Dhan rolls out 'Gold Vault' with MCX-linked pricing; MMT eyes India listing

Trading platform Dhan on Wednesday launched ‘Gold Vault’, a new offering that allows retail investors to buy physical gold and silver at live exchange-linked prices. The product enables users to participate in bullion futures contracts on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and opt for physical delivery, with transactions backed by market infrastructure including clearing corporation MCX Clearing Corporation and institutional vaults, the brokerage said.

MakeMyTrip eyes India listing by June quarter, plans to hire banks

MakeMyTrip, an online travel platform listed on the Nasdaq, is considering a listing in Mumbai, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has engaged Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. as advisors, and plans to add more banks for the proposed share sale, the people said. MakeMyTrip is targeting the June quarter (Q1) of 2026- 2027 (FY27) for the potential listing. A representative for the firm said that it is in the process of evaluating a potential listing in India, which could provide an additional avenue to access capital, including from domestic institutional and retail investors as well as enable it to provide India listed equity as potential consideration for growth initiatives.

Citius TransNet Invit lists at 6.2% premium on strong IPO demand Units of Citius TransNet Investment Trust (Invit) gained 6.2 per cent on their trading debut on Wednesday, following strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO), which was subscribed over 11 times. The ₹1,105-crore issue was priced at ₹99-100 per unit. The unit last closed at ₹106.2. Proceeds of up to ₹1,000 crore will be used to acquire or redeem road assets held through special purpose vehicles, including SRPL Roads and select expressway projects. Adani Enterprises’ Nifty weighting may marginally inch up Shares of Adani Enterprises are likely to see incremental passive inflows after the conversion of partly paid (PP) shares into fully paid-up equity issued during ₹24,930-crore rights issue. The conversion has led to an increase in the company’s free float factor, which will result in a marginal weighting uptick of about 0.05 per cent in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, according to estimates by Nuvama Alternative. This adjustment is expected to trigger passive inflows of nearly ₹250 crore.

Bagmane Prime Office Reit’s ₹3,405-crore IPO to open on May 5 Blackstone-backed Bagmane Prime Office real estate investment trusts (Reit) will launch its ₹3,405-crore IPO from May 5 to 7 with a price band of ₹95-100 per unit. The issue comprises a fresh fund raise of ₹2,390 crore and an offer for sale of ₹1,015 crore. The Reit owns and manages premium Grade A+ office parks in Bengaluru. As of June 30, 2025, its portfolio included six business parks with an area of 20.3 million sq ft and a leasable area of 19.6 million sq ft, with occupancy of 97.9 per cent. Proceeds will be used to acquire Luxor at Bagmane Capital Tech Park and part-fund the acquisition of a