Amid margin pressures, strong domestic growth positive for Maruti

Operating profit rose 44 per cent Y-o-Y, even as margin remained flat. Though commodity inflation was sharp, what offset the same were lower sales promotion expenses, favourable fixed-cost absorption due to inventory accretion, and favourable forex movements. Shridhar Kallani of Antique Stock Broking pointed out that the company's relentless cost-control efforts, coupled with operating leverage, volume growth, and better ASPs, resulted in broadly stable operating profit margins.

Going ahead, higher commodity prices, start-up costs, and higher manufacturing and administrative expenses will weigh on margins, according to Maruti Suzuki. Some brokerages such as Elara Capital believe that the macro environment remains challenging with elevated commodity costs. Analysts led by Jay Kale of the brokerage have reduced their FY27/28 estimates by 15 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, on lower margins, factoring in a steep movement in raw material prices. The brokerage has revised its target price on the stock to ₹16,546 from ₹18,686 per share, though it has maintained its 'buy' rating.