Dhanlaxmi Bank share price climbs 5% as lender turns profitable in Q1FY26

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price today: Shares of the private lender, Dhanlaxmi Bank, jumped 5 per cent on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, recording an intraday high of ₹30.80 after the bank reported profit recovery during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

At 10:15 AM, Dhanlaxmi Bank shares were trading at ₹29.90, up by 2.64 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, NSE Nifty was trading largely flat, albeit with a positive bias, trading at 25,108.30, up by just 17 points. The total market capitalisation of the lender stood at ₹1,180.15 crore. Around 2.5 million shares had changed hands on the counter, collectively, on the NSE and BSE, at the time of writing this report. So far this calendar year, the shares of the banking company have declined by more than 6 per cent.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1FY26 earnings The private bank reported a profit of ₹12.18 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2025, as against ₹8 crore loss recorded in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹407 crore, marking a 20 per cent surge from ₹338 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Dhanlaxmi Bank's net profit margin for the quarter stood at 2.99 per cent. On the asset quality front, the banking firm reported a healthy trend. Dhanlaxmi Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined from 4.04 per cent in Q1FY25 to 3.22 per cent in the quarter under review. Net NPA also declined to 1.13 per cent during the first quarter of FY26, as against 1.26 per cent recorded during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.