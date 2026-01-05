Dhanlaxmi Bank shares jump 8% after Q3 business update; details here

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. rallied nearly 8 per cent on Monday after the company reported a 21 per cent provisional jump in its total business for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26).

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since December 2, 2025 and currently trade at 5.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 12.8 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to an 11 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dhanlaxmi Bank has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,030.16 crore.

Dhanlaxmi Bank reports Q3 business update

The lender's total business stood at ₹31,933 crore as of December 31, 2025, compared with ₹26,443 crore a year earlier, marking a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 20.76 per cent. Total deposits rose to ₹17,839 crore from ₹15,068 crore over the same period, registering a growth of 18.39 per cent.

Current account and savings account (CASA) deposits increased to ₹5,018 crore as of December 31, 2025, from ₹4,602 crore a year ago, reflecting a growth of 9.04 per cent.

Gross advances grew 23.90 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,094 crore, up from ₹11,375 crore as of December 31, 2024. Within advances, gold loans saw a growth of 50.89 per cent, rising to ₹5,361 crore from ₹3,553 crore a year earlier.