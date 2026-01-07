Digital Gold: Value of purchases via UPI rebounds after declining in Nov

The value of digital gold purchases through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) saw a rebound in December, reversing a contraction in November that was triggered by the markets regulator’s caution to investors.

The value of digital gold was recorded at Rs 2,079.31 crore across 183.32 million transactions in December.

The value had grown 71 per cent from Rs 1,215.36 crore across 123.42 million payments in November.

By contrast, October had recorded a value of Rs 2,290.36 crore across 115.95 million payments, the highest by value in 2025, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows.