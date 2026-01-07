Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 200 pts, Nifty tests 26,100; Titan gains 3.5%, hits record high
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on January 7, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index added 0.31 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index gained 0.28 per cent.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Jan 7: MidCap, SmallCap indices are holding gains.

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan shares hit a fresh high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Titan rose nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday, hitting a new record high, after the company reports its third-quarter update.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market at open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap was up 0.24 per cent, while the Smallcap closed 0.16 per cent higher. 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers at open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan, IndiGo, ITC, HCLTech, Indosys and TechM were among the top gainers on Sensex. On the downside, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, and L&T were the top losers


9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opens at 26,143.10

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 opened at 26,143.10, down 62.75 points or 0.24 per cent. 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens lower at 84,620.40

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opened at 84,620.40, down 178.84 points or 0.21 per cent. 

 

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech views ahead of opening

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Profit-booking continued at higher levels, with the Nifty closing 72 points lower, while the Sensex was down 376 points. Among sectors, the pharma and healthcare indices performed better today, both gaining over 1.5%, while the oil and gas index fell the most, falling 1.80%. Technically, after the morning intraday rally, the market witnessed renewed profit-booking at higher levels. 
 
We believe the intraday market formation remains weak, but fresh selling is possible only after a breach of the 26,100/84800 level. Below this level, the market could slide towards 26,000-25,950/84500-84350. On the other hand, 26,250/85300 would be an immediate resistance zone for bulls. Above this, the market can bounce back to 26,350-26,380/85500-85700.
 
View by Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty lower at pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Nifty50 index traded lower in the pre-market on Wednesday. The index was down 35.6 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 26,143.10.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex lower at pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Sensex index traded lower in the pre-market on Wednesday. The index was down 174.08 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 84,889.26.

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens flat at 90.17/$

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian rupee opened flat on Wednesday at 90.17 per dollar. The currency has fallen by 5.2 per cent in the last 12 months, according to Bloomberg.

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Markets to remain volatile'

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  "The recent market movements have been devoid of any trend and clear direction. Actions in a few mega stocks are influencing the overall market disproportionately. For instance, yesterday despite positive institutional buying Nifty drifted down by 71 points, mainly due to sharp declines in two stocks- Reliance and HDFC Bank. The large volumes in these two stocks in the derivative and cash market indicate activity associated with settlement day. In other words, the sharp dips in these stocks have nothing to do with their fundamentals; it is more technical in nature. 
 
Going forward, there is scope for high volatility caused by events and news. Trump tweets and actions can always influence the market. Another important event which investors should closely watch is a possible Supreme Court verdict on Trump tariffs very soon. If the verdict goes against the reciprocal tariffs, it will create huge volatility in stock markets."
 
Viewsby: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments 

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Welspun Corp bags export order

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Welspun Corp has informed the exchanges that it has received a new export order for the supply of large diameter coated line pipes for supply in the Americas.

"With this new order, the additional orders booked in India, since our last announcement made in Sept '25, are to the tune of Rs 3,100 crore and our consolidated global order book now stands at Rs 23,460 Crore (equivalent to $ 2.6 billion, approx.), giving clear business visibility and continuity both at India and USA assets. The above order book will be executed during FY26, FY27 and FY28," said the company in an exchange filing on the NSE. 

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market views

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  "Dalal Street ended lower as renewed worries over additional US tariffs and rising geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment. The Nifty slipped 72 points to 26,179, while the Sensex fell 376 points to 85,063; Bank Nifty edged up to 60,118. Reliance Industries lagged with a 4.39% drop, and HDFC Bank hit a three-month low on profit-booking. Apollo Hospitals rallied after demerger clearance, and Delhivery rose on a favourable tax order. Markets remained cautious on US–India trade concerns and continued FII selling, even as global cues — including record highs in copper and the Dow Jones — provided support, keeping the broader trend within bullish consolidation."

Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities 

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 – technical outlook

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Nifty ended the previous session with a late recovery tone, despite intraday consolidation. The index continues to hold comfortably above its 20-day EMA (26,075) and the rising short-term trendline, preserving the broader bullish structure. Momentum indicators remain supportive. RSI is placed in the 55–60 zone, indicating healthy momentum without signs of exhaustion, while MACD remains in positive territory, though the flattening histogram points toward consolidation rather than a trend reversal. 
 
From a price-structure perspective, a sustained hold above 26,150–26,200 keeps the path open for a retest of 26,300, followed by 26,450–26,500. Immediate support is placed at 26,100–26,000, aligning with prior breakout levels and short-term moving averages—any dips into this zone are likely to attract buying interest. On the derivatives front, Put OI remains dominant at 26,000–26,100, reinforcing this area as a strong base. Call writing is visible in the 26,300–26,500 zone, marking the immediate resistance band. A decisive close above 26,300 could trigger short covering and lead to momentum acceleration. Near-term bias remains neutral to mildly bullish, favoring a buy-on-dips approach as long as 26,000 holds."

Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Aether Industries, South Indian Bank are analyst's top picks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bonanza's Senior Technical Research Analyst, Kunal Kamble, has recommended buying Aether Industries, South Indian Bank, and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance on Wednesday. HERE'S WHY

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the top stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Galaxy Agrico Exports, Mahesh Developers, Premier Energy and Infrastructure, Siddheswari Garments, Titan Company, Jubilant FoodWorks, Godrej Consumer Products, Lodha Developers, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tahmar Enterprises, YES Bank, H.G. Infra Engineering, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Adani Enterprises, IRB Infrastructure, and Biocon are among the top stocks to watch today. HERE's WHY
First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 7:18 AM IST

