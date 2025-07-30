Dilip Buildcon shares jump 6% after Q1 results; check details here

Shares of Dilip Buildcon surged over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company's net profit zoomed 93 per cent in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).

The civil construction firm's stock rose 6.52 per cent to ₹505 per share, the steepest gain since June 26 this year. The stock pared some gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹485.9 apiece, compared to a 0.14 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:17 PM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company rose for the second straight day and currently trade at 7.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 7.8 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dilip Buildcon has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,098.74 crore.

Dilip Buildcon Q1 results The company reported a 93.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in consolidated net profit to ₹271 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with ₹140 crore in the same period last year. Despite the strong bottom-line performance, revenue from operations declined 16.4 per cent to ₹2,620 crore in Q1 FY26, down from ₹3,134 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax more than tripled, rising 191.26 per cent to ₹330.50 crore from ₹113.47 crore a year ago. On the operational front, Ebitda (excluding other income) increased 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹520 crore, compared with ₹478 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Ebitda margin expanded to 19.85 per cent in Q1 FY26, up from 15.25 per cent a year earlier.

As of 30 June 2025, Dilip Buildcon’s net order book stood at ₹13,695 crore. Mining projects accounted for the largest share at 28.86 per cent, followed by irrigation projects at 21.83 per cent and roads and highways at 17.81 per cent. "We remain optimistic about securing a healthy volume of new orders in the coming quarters. Once that materialises, all three of our growth engines will be operating in accelerated mode," Devendra Jain, managing director & CEO, said. The board of directors of Dilip Buildcon approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and commercial papers (CPs) up to Rs 1,000 crore through private placement.