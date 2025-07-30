NSDL IPO crosses halfway mark within hours; here's who is driving demand

MUFG Intime India (Erstwhile Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue, while ICICI Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.

About National Securities Depository (NSDL)

National Securities Depository (NSDL) is among the two depository companies in India registered with SEBI as market infrastructure institution (MII). NSDL is the largest depository in India in terms of number of issuers, number of active instruments, market share in demat value of settlement volume and value of assets held under custody at end March 2025. Its subsidiaries include NDML for e-governance/KYC and NPBL for digital banking. As of March 31, 2025, NSDL manages 39.45 million demat accounts across 99 per cent of PIN codes and 186 countries.

As the public issue is an Offer for Sale, NSDL will not receive any proceeds from it. The funds raised through the offering will go to the existing shareholders, who are divesting part of their stakes.