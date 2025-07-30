Shanti Gold IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares of the initial public offering of Shanti Gold International is expected to be finalised today, July 30, 2025. The public issue closed for public bidding on Tuesday, July 29. Shanti Gold International IPO received an overwhelming demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by nearly 81.17 times.

According to NSE data, the demand was led by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 151.48 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 117.33 times and retail investors at 30.37 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue. Alternatively, investors can follow the direct links given below to check the Shanti International Gold IPO allotment status directly:

Check Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html Shanti Gold International IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of Shanti Gold International were trading at ₹237 per share, up ₹38 or 19 per cent from the upper end of the price band of ₹189 to ₹199, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Shanti Gold International IPO listing date Shares of Shanti Gold International are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, August 1, 2025. The current GMP trends indicate a positive listing for the company’s shares. However, the estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.