Shanti Gold IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Shanti Gold International IPO allotment: Investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Bigshare Services

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares of the initial public offering of Shanti Gold International is expected to be finalised today, July 30, 2025. The public issue closed for public bidding on Tuesday, July 29. Shanti Gold International IPO received an overwhelming demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by nearly 81.17 times. 
 
According to NSE data, the demand was led by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 151.48 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 117.33 times and retail investors at 30.37 times. 
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue. Alternatively, investors can follow the direct links given below to check the Shanti International Gold IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
 
Check Shanti Gold International IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Shanti Gold International IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Shanti Gold International were trading at ₹237 per share, up ₹38 or 19 per cent from the upper end of the price band of ₹189 to ₹199, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. 

Shanti Gold International IPO listing date

Shares of Shanti Gold International are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, August 1, 2025. The current GMP trends indicate a positive listing for the company’s shares. However, the estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Shanti Gold International

Incorporated in 2003, Shanti Gold International is engaged in the business of manufacturing gold jewellery. The company manufactures high-quality 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery, specialising in design and production. It offers a wide range of high-quality, intricately designed jewellery, including bangles, rings, necklaces, and sets, suitable for special occasions, weddings, festive events, and daily wear at various price points.
 
Shanti Gold operates an in-house manufacturing setup for design, production, and packaging. It has a manufacturing facility located in Andheri East of Mumbai (Maharashtra), with an annual production capacity of 2,700 kg.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

