Dividend bonanza! TCS, Bharti Airtel, 67 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Investors seeking passive income through equity markets are likely to remain active next week, from Monday, July 14 to Friday, July 18, as shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Happiest Minds Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and over 65 other companies are set to trade ex-dividend following their recent dividend announcements.

Other notable names on the list include Welspun Corp, IDBI Bank, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Birlasoft, GIC Housing Finance, Dabur India, Bajaj Electricals, Piramal Pharma, Coromandel International, Persistent Systems, Cummins India, Wendt (India), Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), and Goodyear India.

It is owrth noting that the ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the value of its declared dividend. To be eligible for the dividend, investors must own the stock before the ex-dividend date. Companies, however, determine eligible shareholders based on records maintained as of the record date.

Among the highlighted companies, Cummins India has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹33.50 per share for FY25. The company has set July 18, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. Goodyear India follows, having declared a final dividend of ₹23.90 per share, also with a record date of July 18, 2025. TCS has announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share, with the record date fixed for July 16, 2025. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has declared a final dividend of ₹16 per share for FY25, with its record date also set for July 18, 2025.