Oswal Pumps shares fall 5% as Q4 profit declines 21% QoQ; details here

Oswal Pumps share price: Shares of water pumps manufacturer Oswal Pumps dropped as much as 6.8 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹685.55 per share on Friday, July 11, 2025.

At 12 PM, Oswal Pumps stock was trading 4.8 per cent lower at ₹700.45. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was trading 0.79 per cent lower at 25,153.55 levels. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹7,983.55 crore.

The company made its debut on the bourses on June 20, 2025. So far, the stock has surged around 16 per cent from its listing price of ₹634 per share on the NSE.

Why did Oswal Pumps share price drop? Oswal Pumps shares declined today following a disappointing sequential performance in the March quarter (Q4FY25). This is the first quarterly results the company has reported post-listing on the stock exchanges. Oswal Pumps reported a 20.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) drop in net profit, which fell to ₹63.9 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹80.4 crore in the previous quarter (Q3FY25). However, on a yearly basis, net profit increased by over 123.5 per cent from ₹28.6 crore reported in the March quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY24). The company's total income fell 3.9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹365.6 crore, and grew 58.4 per cent on a yearly basis.