Here's why Enviro Infra's share price skyrocketed 14% in trade today

Enviro Infra share price: was in demand on Friday, July 11, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 14.11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹279.80 per share on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Enviro Infra Engineers (Enviro Infra) share price was in demand on Friday, July 11, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 14.11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹279.80 per share on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Why did Enviro Infra Engineers share price zoom in trade today?

Enviro Infra Engineers shares surged in today’s trade after the company announced its entry into the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) segment. The rally followed an update that the firm secured a ₹400 crore project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), aimed at curbing pollution in the Panchganga River.

The contract involves upgrading Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) with advanced ZLD technology across the co-operative industrial estates of Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale, and Yadrav in Kolhapur district. ALSO READ | Oswal Pumps shares fall 5% as Q4 profit declines 21% QoQ; details here Sanjay Jain, chairman, Enviro Infra Engineers, said “Securing this project marks a pivotal moment for us, as we enter the ZeroLiquid Discharge space with a technically advanced, environmentally significant assignment. It not only underlines our engineering capabilities but also represents our strategic expansion into Maharashtra, a state that holds immense potential for sustainable infrastructure development. We are proud to contribute to the environmental restoration of the Panchganga River and look forward to delivering the project to the highest standards.”

The project scope, meanwhile, covers design, supply, installation, construction, testing, commissioning, performance guarantee testing, and long-term operation and maintenance of the facilities. With a 24-month execution timeline, this initiative is among the largest environmental infrastructure projects under MIDC’s river pollution abatement programme. “With this win, EIEL further strengthens its position as a national player in water and wastewater EPC solutions, aligned with India's long-term environmental goals,” Enviro Infra said. Enviro Infra Engineers IPO listing ALSO READ | Why did UBS downgrade Bharti Airtel, Vi ahead of Q1 results? Find out here Enviro Infra Engineers made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on November 29, 2024. The stock listed at ₹218 on the BSE, a 47.3 per cent premium over its issue price, and at ₹220 on the NSE, reflecting a 48.65 per cent premium.

About Enviro Infra Engineers Enviro Infra Engineers is a leading environmental engineering firm specialising in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities, primarily for government clients. The company has a significant presence in developing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), and Water Supply Schemes (WSSPs). It is also engaged in river rejuvenation projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), including key initiatives like the Namami Gange Programme. With a focus on sustainability, Enviro Infra leverages advanced technologies such as Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) to support environmental protection and public health. Backed by strong financials, a robust order book, and healthy cash flows, the company is expanding into the clean energy space through its subsidiary, with interests in solar, hydropower, green hydrogen, and 24x7 renewable energy solutions.