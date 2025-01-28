Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Dividend, Bonus: BPCL, MPS, Technopack Polymers to remain in focus today

Dividend, Bonus: BPCL, MPS, Technopack Polymers to remain in focus today

Here are the complete details of stocks trading ex-date tomorrow along with their respective corporate announcements

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 8:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dividend, bonus share: Shares of state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), MPS, and Technopack Polymers are expected to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session as they all turn ex-date tomorrow, January 29, 2025, following the announcements of key corporate actions. Among them, BPCL, and MPS shares will turn ex-dividend, whereas Technopack Polymers shares are set to trade ex-bonus, as per BSE data.
 
The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends or bonus shares. This means that on or after this date, the dividend or bonus is not available to a new buyer of the stock. Thus, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends or bonus shares are determined by the company based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.
 
Here are the complete details of stocks trading ex-date tomorrow along with their respective corporate announcements:
 
BPCL Dividend 2025
BPCL, in an exchange filing, has said that the company's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25. BPCL has also confirmed that the company's board has fixed Wednesday, January 29, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive the said interim dividend.
 
BPCL has announced that the dividend will be paid only through electronic mode on or before February 20, 2025.
 
MPS dividend 2025

Also Read

BPCL's new Andhra refinery to cost Rs 950 bn, India's most expensive ever

HPCL share price rises 5% on posting strong Q3 show; IOC, BPCL also gain

BPCL sees March Russian oil intake down 20% as it awaits traders' offers

BPCL Q3 results: Net profit rises 19.6% to Rs 3,806 cr, revenue down 1.9%

BPCL Q3 results: Profit rises 20% to Rs 3,806 crore, dividend announced

Digital services provider MPS will also remain in focus today following the announcement of its first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The BSE SmallCap-listed company, in a regulatory filing, has declared a first interim dividend of Rs 33 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY25.
 
"The same shall be paid on or before February 21, 2025, to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company and/or the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories and made available to the Company as on the record date, i.e., January 29, 2025, as fixed for this purpose," the filing added.
 
Technopack Polymers bonus issue
Plastic packaging solutions provider Technopack Polymers has announced the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. Accordingly, the company will issue 1 equity share for every existing equity share held of face value Rs 10 each as on the record date.
 
Technopack Polymers has further informed the bourses that it has revised the record date to Wednesday, January 29, 2025, to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive fully paid-up bonus shares.
 
Besides these, Wipro, Mangalam Industrial Finance, Tips Music, Wendt (India), and Zensar Technologies are also expected to remain in focus during today's trading session as they turn ex-dividend today.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up start for India; Hong Kong up, Nikkei drags

Stocks to Watch, Jan 28: Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Coal India, Tata Steel, Emami

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: 2W growth may aid revenue; PAT may rise up to 7% YoY

DeepSeek sparks AI stock selloff; Nvidia loses record $593 bn in mcap

Markets Today: Cipla, Bajaj Auto Q3; RBI; Nasdaq; DeepSeek; CLN Energy IPO

Topics :BPCLWiprodividendHigh dividend stocksBuzzing stocksBonus payoutsDividend yield stocks

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story