Dividend, bonus issue: Vedanta, HDFC Bank, 12 others to remain in focus

Stocks trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2025
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Bajaj Steel Industries
|Aug 26, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Aug 27, 2025
|Emami Paper Mills
|Aug 26, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.60
|Aug 27, 2025
|Garware Technical Fibres
|Aug 26, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Aug 26, 2025
|Gillette India
|Aug 26, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹47
|Aug 26, 2025
|HDFC Bank
|Aug 26, 2025
|Bonus issue 1:1
|Aug 27, 2025
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|Aug 26, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.70
|Aug 27, 2025
|JBM Auto
|Aug 26, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.85
|Aug 27, 2025
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Aug 26, 2025
|Bonus issue 1:5
|Aug 26, 2025
|MAS Financial Services
|Aug 26, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.70
|Aug 27, 2025
|Premco Global
|Aug 26, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|Aug 27, 2025
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|Aug 26, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Aug 27, 2025
|Transpek Industry
|Aug 26, 2025
|Dividend - ₹20
|Aug 26, 2025
|Vedanta
|Aug 26, 2025
|Interim Dividend - ₹16
|Aug 27, 2025
Stocks trading ex-bonus on August 26, 2025
