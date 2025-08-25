Home / Markets / News / Dividend, bonus issue: Vedanta, HDFC Bank, 12 others to remain in focus

Dividend, bonus issue: Vedanta, HDFC Bank, 12 others to remain in focus

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight today following their announcement of corporate actions such as dividends, and bonus share issues

Dividend, bonus issue: Shares of HDFC Bank, Gillette India, Vedanta, Transpek Industry, Bajaj Steel Industries, and nine other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session as they are set to trade ex-date tomorrow, August 26, 2025. The other companies featuring on the list include Garware Technical Fibres, Jay Bharat Maruti, JBM Auto, Karur Vysya Bank, MAS Financial Services, Premco Global, and SKM Egg Products Export (India).
 
Among them, the country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, and Karur Vysya Bank will trade ex-date following the announcement of bonus rewards for their shareholders, while others are set to trade ex-date after announcing dividends for their shareholders, according to BSE data.
 
Notably, the term 'ex-date' refers to the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends or bonus shares. This implies that on or after this date, new buyers of the stock will not be eligible to receive these benefits. To qualify for such corporate actions, investors must ensure they hold the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries entitled to dividends or bonus shares are determined by the company based on the list of shareholders recorded at the end of the record date.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2025

Gillette India: The company has announced the highest dividend among the listed companies, declaring a final dividend of ₹47 per share. The record date is August 26 to determine shareholder eligibility.
 
Transpek Industry: The company has announced a dividend of ₹20 per share, with the record date also being August 26.
 
Garware Technical Fibres: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share, with the record date set as August 26.
 
Vedanta: The metals and mining major has announced an interim dividend of ₹16 per share. The record date is August 27. 
Bajaj Steel Industries: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1 per share, with the record date set as August 27.
 
Emami Paper Mills: The company will pay a final dividend of ₹1.60 per share, with the record date fixed as August 27.
 
Jay Bharat Maruti: The company has announced a final dividend of ₹0.70 per share, with the record date on August 27.
 
JBM Auto: The company will pay a final dividend of ₹0.85 per share, with the record date being August 27.
 
MAS Financial Services: The company has announced a final dividend of ₹0.70 per share, with the record date set as August 27. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Bajaj Steel Industries Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Aug 27, 2025
Emami Paper Mills Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.60 Aug 27, 2025
Garware Technical Fibres Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Aug 26, 2025
Gillette India Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹47 Aug 26, 2025
HDFC Bank Aug 26, 2025 Bonus issue 1:1 Aug 27, 2025
Jay Bharat Maruti Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.70 Aug 27, 2025
JBM Auto Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.85 Aug 27, 2025
Karur Vysya Bank Aug 26, 2025 Bonus issue 1:5 Aug 26, 2025
MAS Financial Services Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.70 Aug 27, 2025
Premco Global Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Aug 27, 2025
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Aug 27, 2025
Transpek Industry Aug 26, 2025 Dividend - ₹20 Aug 26, 2025
Vedanta Aug 26, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹16 Aug 27, 2025
  (Source: BSE) 
Premco Global: The company will pay a final dividend of ₹2 per share, with the record date being August 27.
 
SKM Egg Products Export (India): The company will pay a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share, with the record date set as August 27.

Stocks trading ex-bonus on August 26, 2025

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 equity share for every 1 equity share held by shareholders. The record date for this corporate action is August 27, 2025.
 
Karur Vysya Bank: The bank has decided to reward shareholders with a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:5, i.e., 1 fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹2 for every 5 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 each held. The record date is August 26, 2025.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

