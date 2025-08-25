Dividend, bonus issue: Vedanta, HDFC Bank, 12 others to remain in focus

Dividend, bonus issue: Shares of HDFC Bank, Shares of HDFC Bank, Gillette India Vedanta , Transpek Industry, Bajaj Steel Industries , and nine other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading session as they are set to trade ex-date tomorrow, August 26, 2025. The other companies featuring on the list include Garware Technical Fibres, Jay Bharat Maruti, JBM Auto, Karur Vysya Bank, MAS Financial Services, Premco Global, and SKM Egg Products Export (India).

Among them, the country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank , and Karur Vysya Bank will trade ex-date following the announcement of bonus rewards for their shareholders, while others are set to trade ex-date after announcing dividends for their shareholders, according to BSE data.

Notably, the term 'ex-date' refers to the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends or bonus shares. This implies that on or after this date, new buyers of the stock will not be eligible to receive these benefits. To qualify for such corporate actions, investors must ensure they hold the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries entitled to dividends or bonus shares are determined by the company based on the list of shareholders recorded at the end of the record date. Stocks trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2025 Gillette India: The company has announced the highest dividend among the listed companies, declaring a final dividend of ₹47 per share. The record date is August 26 to determine shareholder eligibility.

Transpek Industry: The company has announced a dividend of ₹20 per share, with the record date also being August 26. Garware Technical Fibres: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share, with the record date set as August 26. Vedanta: The metals and mining major has announced an interim dividend of ₹16 per share. The record date is August 27. Bajaj Steel Industries: The company has declared a final dividend of ₹1 per share, with the record date set as August 27. Emami Paper Mills: The company will pay a final dividend of ₹1.60 per share, with the record date fixed as August 27.

Jay Bharat Maruti: The company has announced a final dividend of ₹0.70 per share, with the record date on August 27. JBM Auto: The company will pay a final dividend of ₹0.85 per share, with the record date being August 27. MAS Financial Services: The company has announced a final dividend of ₹0.70 per share, with the record date set as August 27. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Bajaj Steel Industries Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Aug 27, 2025 Emami Paper Mills Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.60 Aug 27, 2025 Garware Technical Fibres Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Aug 26, 2025 Gillette India Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹47 Aug 26, 2025 HDFC Bank Aug 26, 2025 Bonus issue 1:1 Aug 27, 2025 Jay Bharat Maruti Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.70 Aug 27, 2025 JBM Auto Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.85 Aug 27, 2025 Karur Vysya Bank Aug 26, 2025 Bonus issue 1:5 Aug 26, 2025 MAS Financial Services Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.70 Aug 27, 2025 Premco Global Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Aug 27, 2025 SKM Egg Products Export (India) Aug 26, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Aug 27, 2025 Transpek Industry Aug 26, 2025 Dividend - ₹20 Aug 26, 2025 Vedanta Aug 26, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹16 Aug 27, 2025