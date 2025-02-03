Dividend, Bonus share: Emami, Redtape, 6 others to remain in focus today

Dividend, Bonus share: D-Street investors are expected to watch the shares of KPIT Technologies, Aarti Drugs, Redtape, and four other companies during today's trading session as they trade ex-date following the announcements of corporate actions such as dividends or bonus issues.

BSE data shows that KPIT Technologies, Aurionpro Solutions, Aarti Drugs, LT Foods, Orient Electric, Emami, and SRF shares will turn ex-dividend today, February 3, 2025, while Redtape shares will turn ex-bonus.

Among them, Emami, KPIT Technologies, and SRF have announced interim dividends of Rs 4, Rs 2.50, and Rs 3.60 per share, respectively. They have all set February 3, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend. Further, Aarti Drugs, Aurionpro Solutions, and LT Foods have announced interim dividends of Rs 1, Rs 1, and Rs 0.50 per share, respectively, with the same record date.

Additionally, Orient Electric shares will trade ex-dividend today following the announcement of an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per share. The record date for this has been set as February 3, 2025.

In addition, Redtape shares are set to remain in focus as the company has announced the allotment of 41,46,05,700 bonus shares in the proportion of 3:1, i.e., three new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2, to eligible shareholders as of the record date, Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

That said, Mahanagar Gas, Godrej Consumer Products, Jubilant Ingrevia, Pidilite Industries, Great Eastern Shipping, Share India Securities, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Wheels India are also expected to gain investor attention as they trade ex-dividend today.