Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

IPO
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 8:36 AM IST
Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Dr Agarwal's Health Care and Infra Solutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, February 3, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, January 31, 2025, receiving muted participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 1.55 times.
 
Once the Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment status on BSE:
 
Check Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:

Check Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment status on NSE:
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO final subscription status
Rs 220.50 crore public offering of Dr Agarwal's Health Care, offered at a price band of Rs 279-294 with a lot size of 50 shares, received bids for 8,32,18,380 shares against the 5,35,26,172 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.55 times by the end of the subscription period, as per data available on the NSE.
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO witnessed the highest demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 4.64 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 0.41 times and 0.40 times, respectively.
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
In the grey market, the premium for Dr Agarwal's Health Care unlisted shares dropped on Monday. The company's shares were trading at around Rs 402.5 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of merely Rs 0.5 or 0.12 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO GMP today is lower than the Rs 12 recorded yesterday when the issue opened for subscription, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
 
The current GMP trends indicate a lackluster listing for Dr Agarwal's Health Care shares, scheduled to debut on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 
Dr Agarwal's Health Care
Dr Agarwal's Health Care, incorporated in 2010, provides comprehensive eye care services. The company operates 193 facilities across India, employing around 737 doctors as of September 30, 2024. Its services include cataract and refractive surgeries, consultations, and optical products. Dr Agarwal's Health Care has a presence in 117 cities across 14 states and four union territories.
 
First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

