Dividend, Bonus, Split: SAIL, Mazagon Dock, 56 others turn ex-date tomorrow

Shares of SAIL, Hindustan Copper, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and 53 others will remain in focus during today's trading session as they will turn ex-dividend date tomorrow

Dividend yield funds
SI Reporter New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Dividend, Bonus, Stock Split: Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL), PTC India, Hindustan Copper, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and 52 other companies will trade ex-dividend date tomorrow as they have the dividend payouts for the eligible shareholders.

Meanwhile, Saksoft shares will trade ex-date tomorrow for the issuance of bonus shares of the company in the proportion of 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Re 1 each for every 4 fully paid-up existing equity shares of Re 1 each held. Whereas shares of Nandan Denim will trade ex-date tomorrow as the company has announced a sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company from face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up.

Here is a list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend date tomorrow:

ABC India: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 12.11 apiece.

Alicon Castalloy: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 4.50 apiece.

Balmer Lawrie Investments: Shares of Balmer Lawrie Investments will turn ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 3.80 apiece.

Ansal Buildwell: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Re 1 apiece.

Hindustan Copper: Shares of Hindustan Copper will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.92 apiece.

APL Apollo Tubes: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 5.50 apiece.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL): Shares of Steel Authority of India will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.

Balmer Lawrie & Co: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 8.50 apiece.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.70 apiece.

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.05 apiece.

First Custodian Fund (India): The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece. First Custodian Fund (India) is under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) state 1, as per the information available on the exchanges. 

Bright Outdoor Media: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.

Competent Automobiles: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Re 1 apiece.

CyberTech Systems and Software: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.

Denis Chem Lab: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 2.50 apiece.

Entertainment Network (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.

Fluidomat: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 5.50 apiece.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 13.85 apiece.

Hinduja Global Solutions: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 7 apiece.

The Hi-Tech Gears: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 5 apiece.

HLE Glascoat: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 1.10 apiece.

India Gelatine & Chemicals: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.

Indoco Remedies: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.

Keynote Financial Services: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.

Kiran Vyapar: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.

Lux Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 7.64 apiece.

Medicamen Biotech: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.

Mold-Tek Technologies: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 1.40 apiece.

Mold-Tek Packaging: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.

Munjal Auto Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.

Neogen Chemicals: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.

Nikhil Adhesives: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.20 apiece.

Indo-National: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 5 apiece.

Olectra Greentech: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.40 apiece.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.10 apiece.

Poly Medicure: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 3 apiece.

PTC India: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 7.80 apiece.

Samrat Pharmachem: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.

Sandu Pharmaceuticals: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.80 apiece.

Sangam (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 2 apiece.

Sansera Engineering: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 3 apiece.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.

Shalby: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 1.20 apiece.

Sharda Motor Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 9.92 apiece.

Suraj Products: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.

Swan Energy: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.10 apiece.

Systematix Corporate Services: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.

Tilaknagar Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.

Tirupati Foam: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.

TruCap Finance: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.01 apiece.

Vadilal Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.

Vadilal Enterprises: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.

The ex-dividend date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.
Topics :dividend incomeBuzzing stocksdividendBonus payoutsStock Splitshare market

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

