Dividend, bonus, stock-split announcements put these 5 shares in spotlight

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Shares of Aryavan Enterprise, Meera Industries, Nile, Thyrocare Technologies, and Unison Metals will remain in the spotlight on Thursday, ahead of their respective corporate actions turning ex-date on Friday, November 28, 2025. The actions include interim dividends, a bonus issue and a stock split. Investors seeking to receive these benefits must own the shares on or before the ex-date, as per the BSE data.

Investors willing to claim the benefits of these announcements must own the stock on or before the ex-date to be eligible.

These 3 firms declare interim dividends

All three companies have fixed November 28 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the respective dividends. Thyrocare Technologies clears 2:1 bonus issue Thyrocare Technologies has announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 2:1 ratio —two fully paid-up shares of ₹10 face value for every existing share held. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Aryavan Enterprise Nov 28, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Nov 28, 2025 Meera Industries Nov 28, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Nov 28, 2025 Nile Nov 28, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Nov 28, 2025 Thyrocare Technologies Nov 28, 2025 Bonus issue 2:1 Nov 28, 2025 Unison Metals Nov 28, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- Nov 28, 2025 (Source: BSE) The deemed date of allotment is Monday, December 1, 2025, and the bonus shares will be admitted to trading from Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the company said.