Dividend, bonus, stock-split announcements put these 5 shares in spotlight

Investors willing to claim the benefits of these announcements must own the stock on or before the ex-date to be eligible

markets, trading
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 8:21 AM IST
Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Shares of Aryavan Enterprise, Meera Industries, Nile, Thyrocare Technologies, and Unison Metals will remain in the spotlight on Thursday, ahead of their respective corporate actions turning ex-date on Friday, November 28, 2025. The actions include interim dividends, a bonus issue and a stock split. Investors seeking to receive these benefits must own the shares on or before the ex-date, as per the BSE data. 
 
These 3 firms declare interim dividends

Industrial minerals company Nile has announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per share. Further, Aryavan Enterprise and Meera Industries have each declared a significantly higher interim payout of ₹50 per share.
 
All three companies have fixed November 28 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the respective dividends.

Thyrocare Technologies clears 2:1 bonus issue

Thyrocare Technologies has announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 2:1 ratio—two fully paid-up shares of ₹10 face value for every existing share held.
 
The deemed date of allotment is Monday, December 1, 2025, and the bonus shares will be admitted to trading from Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the company said. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Aryavan Enterprise Nov 28, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Nov 28, 2025
Meera Industries Nov 28, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Nov 28, 2025
Nile Nov 28, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Nov 28, 2025
Thyrocare Technologies Nov 28, 2025 Bonus issue 2:1 Nov 28, 2025
Unison Metals Nov 28, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- Nov 28, 2025
(Source: BSE)

Unison Metals to undergo stock split

Unison Metals will sub-divide its equity shares in a 10-for-1 stock split, reducing the face value from ₹10 to ₹1 per share, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.
 
The company has set November 28 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

