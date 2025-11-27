Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Nov 27: Whirpool, Wipro, Paytm, Asian Paints, J&K Bk

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 27: Whirpool, Wipro, Paytm, Asian Paints, J&K Bk

Stocks to Watch today, November 27, 2025: From Wipro to Paytm, here are key stocks that will be on investors' and traders' radar

Stocks To Watch today, November 27, 2025
Sirali Gupta
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:45 AM IST
Stocks to Watch today, November 27, 2025: Indian equities are poised for a higher open on Thursday, tracking firm global cues. At 7:36 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 50 points at 26,431.
 
Overnight, US stocks advanced ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, with the Dow Jones up 0.67 per cent, the S&P 500 higher by 0.69 per cent, and the Nasdaq gaining 0.82 per cent.
 
Asian markets were also trading higher, mirroring Wall Street. Mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.25 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.07 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 1.23 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.24 per cent.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Below are key stocks in focus today, November 27, 2025:

Whirlpool India: The promoter is likely to sell up to 9.5 million shares (7.5 per cent stake) via a block deal, with an offer size of ₹965 crore and a floor price of ₹1,030 per share, according to reports.
 
Wipro: The information technology (IT) major announced a strategic alliance with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) to accelerate breakthroughs in agentic AI, embodied AI, quantum AI, and quantum-safe solutions, aimed at helping enterprises build more secure, adaptive, and autonomous digital operations.
 
Paytm: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted a certificate of authorisation to Paytm Payments Services, a subsidiary of One 97 Communications.
 
Oberoi Realty: The company has entered into a "Development Agreement" for the redevelopment of a 4,706 sq. m. land parcel on Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai.
 
Havells India: The board approved acquiring a 26 per cent stake in Kundan Solar (Pali), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up for developing, installing, operating, managing, and maintaining a solar power plant.
 
Asian Paints: Berger Paints Emirates, UAE, a step-down subsidiary of Asian Paints International, Singapore, plans to set up its second paint manufacturing facility in the UAE with an investment of AED 140 million (about ₹340 crore) and an initial capacity of 55,800 KL per annum.
 
Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The board approved raising ₹750 crore in one or more tranches via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). It also cleared raising up to ₹500 crore through non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured bonds.
 
Patel Engineering: The company received two letters of intent for excavation and associated works and coal transportation at a project in Chhattisgarh for South Eastern Coalfields, with a total value of ₹798.19 crore.
 
Ashoka Buildcon: The company's subsidiary, Ashoka Concessions, sold its entire shareholding in five SPVs to Maple Infrastructure Trust and its nominees. The SPVs are: Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd, Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd, Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Ltd, Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway Ltd, and Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd.
 
Indo Tech Transformers: The company received a purchase order for the supply of 11 transformers, with an aggregate value of ₹91.26 crore plus applicable taxes.
 
Salasar Techno Engineering: The company secured two contracts worth a total of ₹695.18 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL).
 
M & B Engineering: Through its subsidiary Phenix Construction Technologies, US, the company bagged a sizable export order for design, manufacturing and supply of pre-engineered buildings/structural steel for a customer in the USA.
 
LG Balakrishnan & Bros: The company signed a non-binding MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) through its nodal agency “Guidance”. Under the MoU, Guidance will extend infrastructural support and regulatory facilitation as specified in the agreement.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

