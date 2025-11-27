Motilal Oswal seeks Sebi nod to raise ₹3,000 cr for first pvt credit fund

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

By Saikat Das

India’s Motilal Oswal Alternate Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd. has applied to the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise as much as ₹3,000 crore ($336 million) for its maiden private credit fund.

The company, which is a unit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, will start raising the money in 2026, pending regulatory approval, and aims to deploy funds mostly in mid-sized companies seeking to list themselves in the next two to three years.

“We will primarily focus on growth capital and special situations such as tariff-led crises,” said Rakshat Kapoor, head of private credit at Motilal Oswal Alternates, which has $3.1 billion of assets under management.