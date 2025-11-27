Market View

Markets opened sharply higher on the first day of the new expiry and gained over a per cent, fully engulfing the recent decline. The index remained upbeat from the start, with momentum strengthening as the session progressed. As a result, the Nifty settled near the day’s high around the 26,205 mark. Market participation was broad-based, with metals, energy and IT leading the gains. Mid-cap and small-cap indices also advanced over 1 per cent, adding to the overall positive market breadth.

The rally was supported by a mix of domestic and global cues. Renewed optimism over a potential rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December, along with expectations of a 25-basis-point repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India early next month, improved investor sentiment. Additionally, easing crude oil prices—driven by hopes of progress toward peace between Ukraine and Russia —provided further support.

From a technical standpoint, the Nifty has completely retraced the past three days of declines and is again approaching its record high. The rebound from the crucial 20-DEMA reinforces the prevailing uptrend. We maintain our positive outlook and recommend continuing a “buy-on-dips” approach unless the index decisively breaks below 25,800. On the upside, we now expect the 26,300–26,500 zone to act as the next resistance. With all key sectors contributing to the move, we advise focusing on the stock selection with favourable risk–reward setups, while maintaining a preference for large-cap and large mid-cap names. Stocks to Buy - Recommendations Axis Bank | LTP: ₹1,290.20| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹1,380| Stop-loss: ₹1,240 Aligned with the broader strength in the banking space, Axis Bank is also exhibiting a bullish setup after a consolidation phase, having taken support near a previous swing high—signalling a constructive near-term outlook. The stock continues to trade well above key moving averages, indicating improving momentum and steady buying interest. The formation of higher highs and higher lows, along with supportive volumes, points to ongoing accumulation. We anticipate the stock gradually moving toward its record high in the coming sessions.