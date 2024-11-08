Dividend, bonus, stock split: IRCTC, 25 others to go ex-date next week
Here is the complete list of stocks turning ex-date next week for their respective corporate actions, along with key detailsKumar Gaurav New Delhi
Shares of Container Corporation of India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)
, Indraprastha Gas, Oil India, Power Grid Corporation of India, KPI Green Energy, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, and 19 other companies will be in the spotlight next week as they approach their ex-date, following announcements of corporate actions, including dividends
, bonus issues, and stock splits.
According to BSE data, shares of Container Corporation of India
, IRCTC, Oil India, and Power Grid will trade ex-dividend next week, with dividend payouts of Rs 3.25, Rs 4, Rs 3, and Rs 4.50 per share, respectively. Additionally, 16 other companies will turn ex-dividend next week, following their declared dividend rewards for shareholders.
Meanwhile, Worth Investment & Trading Co. and Bajaj Steel Industries will trade ex-date next week after announcing bonus issues for their shareholders. Whereas, Wonder Electricals, Jost’s Engineering Company, JTL Industries, and Contil India will also trade ex-date next week following their announcements of stock splits, according to BSE data.
Here is the complete list of stocks turning ex-date next week for their respective corporate actions, along with key details:
| Company
| Ex-date
| Corporate Actions
| Record date
| DCM Shriram
| 11/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
| 11/11/24
| TD Power Systems
| 11/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.60
| 11/11/24
| D-Link (India)
| 12/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 5
| 12/11/24
| Indraprastha Gas
| 12/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 5.50
| 12/11/24
| Indian Railway Finance Corporation
| 12/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.80
| 12/11/24
| PDS
| 12/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.65
| 12/11/24
| Aptus Value Housing Finance India
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
| 15/11/24
| Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 5.30
| 14/11/24
| Astral
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend
| 15/11/24
| Container Corporation of India
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.25
| 15/11/24
| Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend
| 15/11/24
| Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
| 14/11/24
| K.P. Energy
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20
| 14/11/24
| KP Green Engineering
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20
| 14/11/24
| KPI Green Energy
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20
| 14/11/24
| Oil India
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 15/11/24
| Page Industries
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend
| 16/11/24
| Power Grid Corporation of India
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.50
| 14/11/24
| QGO Finance
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.15
| 15/11/24
| RITES
| 14/11/24
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.75
| 15/11/24
| Worth Investment & Trading Co
| 14/11/24
| Bonus issue 3:2
| 14/11/24
| Bajaj Steel Industries
| 12/11/24
| Bonus issue 3:1
| 12/11/24
| Wonder Electricals
| 12/11/24
| Stock Split From Rs 10/- to Re 1/-
| 12/11/24
| Jost's Engineering Company
| 14/11/24
| Stock Split From Rs 2/- to Re 1/-
| 15/11/24
| JTL Industries
| 14/11/24
| Stock Split From Rs 2/- to Re 1/-
| 15/11/24
| Contil India
| 14/11/24
| Stock Split From Rs 10/- to Rs 2/-
| 15/11/24
(Source: BSE)
An ex-date is the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, stock splits, or buyback offers. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine the beneficiaries of these actions based on the list of shareholders as of the record date.