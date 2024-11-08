Dividend, bonus, stock split: IRCTC, 25 others to go ex-date next week

Shares of Container Corporation of India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) , Indraprastha Gas, Oil India, Power Grid Corporation of India, KPI Green Energy, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, and 19 other companies will be in the spotlight next week as they approach their ex-date, following announcements of corporate actions, including dividends , bonus issues, and stock splits.

According to BSE data, shares of Container Corporation of India , IRCTC, Oil India, and Power Grid will trade ex-dividend next week, with dividend payouts of Rs 3.25, Rs 4, Rs 3, and Rs 4.50 per share, respectively. Additionally, 16 other companies will turn ex-dividend next week, following their declared dividend rewards for shareholders.

Meanwhile, Worth Investment & Trading Co. and Bajaj Steel Industries will trade ex-date next week after announcing bonus issues for their shareholders. Whereas, Wonder Electricals, Jost’s Engineering Company, JTL Industries, and Contil India will also trade ex-date next week following their announcements of stock splits, according to BSE data.

Here is the complete list of stocks turning ex-date next week for their respective corporate actions, along with key details:

Company Ex-date Corporate Actions Record date DCM Shriram 11/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 11/11/24 TD Power Systems 11/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.60 11/11/24 D-Link (India) 12/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 12/11/24 Indraprastha Gas 12/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5.50 12/11/24 Indian Railway Finance Corporation 12/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.80 12/11/24 PDS 12/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.65 12/11/24 Aptus Value Housing Finance India 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 15/11/24 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5.30 14/11/24 Astral 14/11/24 Interim Dividend 15/11/24 Container Corporation of India 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3.25 15/11/24 Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys 14/11/24 Interim Dividend 15/11/24 Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 14/11/24 K.P. Energy 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20 14/11/24 KP Green Engineering 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20 14/11/24 KPI Green Energy 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20 14/11/24 Oil India 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 15/11/24 Page Industries 14/11/24 Interim Dividend 16/11/24 Power Grid Corporation of India 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.50 14/11/24 QGO Finance 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.15 15/11/24 RITES 14/11/24 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.75 15/11/24 Worth Investment & Trading Co 14/11/24 Bonus issue 3:2 14/11/24 Bajaj Steel Industries 12/11/24 Bonus issue 3:1 12/11/24 Wonder Electricals 12/11/24 Stock Split From Rs 10/- to Re 1/- 12/11/24 Jost's Engineering Company 14/11/24 Stock Split From Rs 2/- to Re 1/- 15/11/24 JTL Industries 14/11/24 Stock Split From Rs 2/- to Re 1/- 15/11/24 Contil India 14/11/24 Stock Split From Rs 10/- to Rs 2/- 15/11/24

(Source: BSE)

An ex-date is the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, stock splits, or buyback offers. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine the beneficiaries of these actions based on the list of shareholders as of the record date.