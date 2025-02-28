Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: SBI Life, 4 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company, Aayush Wellness, Coastal Corporation, Mangalam Global Enterprise, and Anand Rathi Wealth are set to remain in the spotlight during the next week’s trading session, from Monday, March 3, 2025, to Friday, March 7, 2025, due to corporate announcements such as dividends, bonuses, and subdivisions (stock splits) they have made.

According to BSE data, these shares are set to trade ex-date during the next week.

Aayush Wellness and SBI Life Insurance Company shares will trade ex-dividend on March 3, 2025, and March 7, 2025, respectively. BSE data suggests that Aayush Wellness has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.01 per share for its shareholders, with the record date fixed on March 3 for the same. Meanwhile, SBI Life Insurance Company's board is set to meet today to consider and declare the payment of an interim dividend on equity shares of the company for the financial year 2024-25. The company has already fixed the record date on March 7 to determine shareholders' eligibility for the said announcement.

Coastal Corporation and Mangalam Global Enterprise will remain in focus due to their announcement of the subdivision of their respective shares. Coastal Corporation has announced a subdivision/split of 1 equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each (fully paid-up) into 5 equity shares of a face value of Rs 2 each (fully paid-up). Mangalam Global Enterprise, on the other hand, has announced the subdivision/split of every 1 equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each into 2 equity shares of Rs 1 each. The record date as well as the ex-date for both these companies for the said announcements fall on March 4, 2025.

Anand Rathi Wealth shares will trade ex-date on March 5, 2025, following the company's announcement of a bonus issue and the proposed allotment of 4,15,10,317 bonus equity shares of Rs 5 each in the ratio of 1 new equity share for every 1 existing equity share held in the company.

The ex-date refers to a set date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, bonus shares, or buyback offers. This means that on or after this date, the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buybacks are determined by the companies based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.