Nifty IT index slips 4%; TCS hits 52-week low, TechM, Persistent down 6%

Shares of information technology (IT) companies are under pressure, with the Nifty IT index slipping 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade on concerns of a slower global economic growth. US markets tumbled on Thursday, weighed down by a slump in chipmaker Nvidia after its quarterly report failed to rekindle Wall Street's AI rally.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the sector giant, hit a 52-week low of Rs 3,484, down 3.6 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade. The stock is quoting at its lowest level since November 2023. Tata Technologies (down 6 per cent at Rs 669.60) and Tata Elxsi (down 3.3 per cent at Rs 5,376.95) from the Tata Group have hit their respective 52-week lows on the NSE in intra-day trade. (TCS), the sector giant, hit a 52-week low of Rs 3,484, down 3.6 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade. The stock is quoting at its lowest level since November 2023. Tata Technologies (down 6 per cent at Rs 669.60) and Tata Elxsi (down 3.3 per cent at Rs 5,376.95) from the Tata Group have hit their respective 52-week lows on the NSE in intra-day trade.

Tech Mahindra (down 6 per cent at Rs 1,497.20), Persistent Systems (down 6 per cent at Rs 5,171.20), Mphasis (down 5 per cent at Rs 2,249.20), Wipro (down 5 per cent at Rs 281.05) and LTIMindtree (down 4.4 per cent at Rs 4,663.05) were down between 4 per cent and 6 per cent. Meanwhile,(down 6 per cent at Rs 1,497.20), Persistent Systems (down 6 per cent at Rs 5,171.20), Mphasis (down 5 per cent at Rs 2,249.20), Wipro (down 5 per cent at Rs 281.05) and LTIMindtree (down 4.4 per cent at Rs 4,663.05) were down between 4 per cent and 6 per cent.

The IT sector, a traditional growth driver, is witnessing weaker deal momentum and cautious client spending, according to analysts.

"Stock markets dislike uncertainty, and uncertainty has been on the rise ever since Trump was elected the US president. The spate of tariff announcements by Trump has been impacting markets and the latest announcement of an additional 10 per cent tariff on China is a confirmation of the market view that Trump will use the initial months of his presidency to threaten countries with tariffs and then negotiate for a settlement favourable to the US. How China responds to the latest round of tariffs remains to be seen,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

After the US presidential election, uncertainty related to elections reduced, which was a positive. However, policy changes under the Trump administration risk increasing uncertainty. Client conversations till now do not indicate a material shift in tech spending priorities due to the perception of higher uncertainty under the Trump administration, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said.

“The slower spending recovery and near-term risk from AI adoption lead to downside risks to revenue growth and margin estimates and stock multiples. The weak business momentum leads us to maintain a cautious view on engineering research and design (ERD) companies despite the ~18-36 per cent decline in stock prices in the past year,” the brokerage firm said in an IT Services sector report.

Meanwhile, most players had echoed cautious optimism in their October-December quarter (Q3) commentary. They cited improvement in short duration deals and continued discretionary spend in BFS. Part of the optimism was predicated on reducing uncertainty as the new US administration took office. Anything but that has happened since. Tariffs and counter tariffs have infused more uncertainty. Inflation and rate cut trajectories have worsened, said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

“In our recent interactions with IT Services players, we picked up sporadic instances of pause in transformation programs by large US banks. This, if it spreads, could put Street’s (and ours) FY26 growth estimates at risk,” the brokerage firm in a sector report.