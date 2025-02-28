11 challenges ahead for Sebi's 11th Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is set to take over from Madhabi Puri Buch, whose three-year tenure was marked by significant events. As the 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Odisha cadre assumes office, he'll face numerous challenges that will test his leadership and regulatory expertise. Here are the 11 key challenges ahead for Sebi’s 11th chairperson: 1. Maintaining Momentum: Pandey needs to maintain the pace set by his predecessor, who transformed Sebi into a more agile and private-sector-like organisation. 2. Stabilising the Market: With the market under pressure, Pandey needs to prevent dislocations, safeguard all participants, and maintain market stability. He may have to revive the IPO market, which has slowed down, and implement confidence-boosting measures to support fund-raising activities. Pandey must take steps to curb the rising instances of SME manipulation and protect the interests of small investors. 3. Handling Personal Conflict: During Madhabi Puri Buch's tenure, the issue of "conflict of interest" took center stage. To avoid similar scrutiny, Pandey must declare all his investments, holdings, and potential conflicts at the outset. This transparency will help maintain the integrity of Sebi's decision-making process 4. Keeping All Stakeholders Happy: As Sebi chief, Pandey must balance the expectations of various stakeholders, including the government, corporates, and market participants. Sebi has faced criticism in the past for over-regulation and micro-management. To avoid this, Pandey will need to foster effective coordination with other regulators, such as the RBI and IRDAI. Manage the diverse expectations of stakeholders while maintaining Sebi's regulatory independence and effectiveness. 5. Addressing Employee Concerns: He must address the issue of employee discontent, who have been facing various issues, including career growth and compensation and have accused Sebi’s leadership of “toxic work culture.” 6. Managing F&O Trading: Sebi has recently implemented key measures—and more are on the way—to cool off speculative activity in the F&O segment. Pandey will have to ensure that these measures achieve the desired results while maintaining market vibrancy. 7. Handling the Adani Controversy: Pandey will have to navigate the ongoing Adani group controversy, ensuring that Sebi’s pending investigation is fair, transparent, and timely. 8. Managing Corporate Rivalries: He'll need to manage the ongoing feud and competition between the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), as well as other corporate disputes to ensure there is no spillover. 9. Ensuring Success of New Products: Pandey must ensure the success of newly launched products, such as small REITs, corporate bonds, and the new asset classes. 10. Leash on manipulators: Building on his predecessor's efforts, Pandey needs to further regulate finfluencers and prevent the spread of unauthorised stock tips.Pandey must also leverage technology to prevent stock price manipulation by promoters and insiders, ensuring market integrity. He also needs to ensure that the SME platform isn’t misused. 11. Relaxation for the broking industry: The broking industry has undergone significant regulatory changes, which has threatened the survival of several smaller firms. While most of the measures are aimed at safeguarding investors’ funds and securities, Pandey will have to ensure their any policy changes are not disruptive for the industry, which remains a key cog in the market ecosystem.

By addressing these challenges, Pandey can ensure a smooth transition and uphold Sebi’s reputation as a robust and effective regulator. Pandey joins at a time when navigating the regulatory landscape has become complex and it is paramount to ensure continued growth and stability of India's securities market.