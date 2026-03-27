Dividend, bonus, stock-split: TVS Holdings, 8 others go ex-date next week

Shares of TVS Motor Company, CRISIL, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), and several other companies are set to remain in focus during the upcoming trading week from Monday, March 30, 2026, to Thursday, April 3, 2026, following announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits.

Other companies in the spotlight include R&B Denims, Gujarat Cotex, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Triton Valves.

According to BSE data, shares of TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, Aster DM Healthcare, IREDA, and CRISIL will trade ex-dividend next week. Meanwhile, IRB Infrastructure Developers and Triton Valves will trade ex-date for bonus issues. R&B Denims will trade ex-date for both a bonus issue and a stock split, while Gujarat Cotex will trade ex-date for a rights issue.

Notably, Indian equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti, and on Friday, April 3, 2026, for Good Friday. Stocks trading ex-date for dividend Among the companies mentioned, TVS Holdings has announced the highest dividend, declaring an interim dividend of ₹86 per share. The company has fixed April 2, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. CRISIL follows with a final dividend of ₹28 per share, with April 3, 2026, set as the record date. TVS Motor Company has announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share, with March 31, 2026, as the record date.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date TVS Holdings April 2, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹86 April 2, 2026 TVS Motor Company March 30, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹12 March 31, 2026 Aster DM Healthcare April 2, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3 April 3, 2026 CRISIL April 2, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹28 April 3, 2026 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency April 2, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.60 April 2, 2026 R&B Denims April 2, 2026 Bonus issue 1:2 April 3, 2026 R&B Denims April 2, 2026 Stock Split From ₹2/- to ₹1/- April 3, 2026 Gujarat Cotex March 30, 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares April 1, 2026 IRB Infrastructure Developers March 30, 2026 Bonus issue 1:1 April 1, 2026 Triton Valves March 30, 2026 Bonus issue 3:1 April 1, 2026 State-owned IREDA has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.60 per share and fixed April 2, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility.

Stocks trading ex-date for bonus issue IRB Infrastructure Developers has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 (one new equity share for every existing share). The record date for the same is April 1, 2026. Triton Valves has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:1, i.e., three bonus shares for every one share held. The record date is also April 1, 2026. R&B Denims has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 (one bonus share for every two shares held). In addition, the company has approved a stock split, subdividing shares of face value ₹2 into ₹1 each. The record date for both actions is April 3, 2026.